6 Big Video Game Movies Releasing Before Nintendo's 'Legend of Zelda' Film

Video game movies have come a long way. After decades of misfires, the genre got its definitive proof of concept with The Super Mario Bros. Movie in 2023, a film that pulled in over $1.3 billion worldwide and reset expectations across the industry. Since then, Hollywood has been racing to bring more beloved game franchises to the big screen.

Nintendo is the next major player looking to replicate this monumental success. The company is producing a live-action The Legend of Zelda movie with Sony Pictures, directed by Maze Runner and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes filmmaker Wes Ball and written by Derek Connolly and T.S. Nowlin. Ball has described his vision as a grounded fantasy adventure, something akin to a live-action Miyazaki.

Nintendo

Principal photography began in November 2025 and is expected to wrap in April this year. The film is now scheduled to open on May 7, 2027, pushed back from its original March 26, 2027, date after Nintendo game director Shigeru Miyamoto cited production reasons, noting that the team wanted more time to get it right.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth stars as Link, and Bo Bragason as Princess Zelda. Most of the juicy details remain under wraps, but there's a fair idea where the story is headed. The film will reportedly have Link deal with a warlord named Ganon in a bid to save the magical kingdom of Hyrule.

Video Game Movies Releasing Before the Legend of Zelda Film

Mortal Kombat II

Warner Bros.

Mortal Kombat II opened on May 8. Directed by Simon McQuoid and written by Jeremy Slater, it's the direct sequel to the 2021 reboot and the film Mortal Kombat fans have been waiting for. The first film followed Shang Tsung trying to sabotage Earthrealm's champions before the tournament could start, but this one drops them into it. If Earthrealm loses the tenth straight tournament, Shao Kahn conquers Earth.

The most anticipated addition is Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, an absence conspicuous from the 2021 original. Returning cast members include Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Joe Taslim.

New characters include Shao Kahn, played by Martyn Ford, Kitana, played by Adeline Rudolph, Jade, played by Tati Gabrielle, and Queen Sindel, portrayed by Ana Thu Nguyen.

Resident Evil

Sony Pictures

A fresh take on the Resident Evil franchise will hit theatres on September 18. Directed and co-written by Zach Cregger, the filmmaker behind Barbarian and Weapons, this is the eighth film in the franchise overall and the second attempt at a full reboot following Welcome to Raccoon City in 2021. Cregger co-wrote the screenplay with Shay Hatten, and the film stars Austin Abrams as Bryan alongside Paul Walter Hauser, Zach Cherry, and Kali Reis.

Cregger has been clear that this is not another retread. He's never seen any of the previous Resident Evil films, and the story is entirely original, inspired by the tone of the games rather than characters from the previous film series. This is reflected in the recently released footage, teasing new creatures created by the T-Virus in a story set parallel to the events of Resident Evil 2.

The film centers on Bryan, a laid-back medical courier sent on a late-night delivery who stumbles into a full-scale outbreak involving bio-engineered horrors.

Street Fighter

Paramount Pictures

The Street Fighter franchise makes its fourth live-action attempt when Paramount and Legendary's reboot arrives on October 16. Directed by Kitao Sakurai and written by Dalan Musson, the film is set in 1993, the year Street Fighter II took over arcades worldwide. The film is built around the game's most iconic era, so this choice is unsurprising.

Andrew Koji stars as Ryu and Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, with Callina Liang as Chun-Li, recruiting the two estranged fighters for the World Warrior Tournament. Behind that tournament lies a conspiracy that forces Ryu and Ken to confront each other and their own pasts. Street Fighter seems to be going all-in on the camp factor, with its recent trailer showcasing over-the-top action and plenty of Easter eggs for fans (Ken beating up a car is a nice touch).

The full cast is exciting, packing the likes of Jason Momoa as Blanka, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Roman Reigns as Akuma, 50 Cent as Balrog, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Orville Peck as Vega, and Olivier Richters as Zangief.

The Angry Birds Movie 3

Paramount Pictures

The birds are back for Christmas. The Angry Birds Movie 3 hits theaters on December 23, moved from its original January 29, 2027 date, so Paramount can capitalize on the holiday window.

Seven years after The Angry Birds Movie 2 put the birds and pigs on the same side against a common enemy, the threequel is likely to pick up the story of Red and Silver as a family. A November 2025 episode of The Kardashians revealed that Kim Kardashian's son Psalm West voices one of Red and Silver's kids. It'll be interesting to see how this film performs at the box office.

Sonic the Hedgehog 4

Paramount

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will arrive on March 19, 2027, just weeks before The Legend of Zelda. The franchise that arguably kicked off the current era of credible video game adaptations is back for a fourth round, still directed by Jeff Fowler and still maintaining the core cast that made the series work.

Ben Schwartz returns as Sonic, Idris Elba as Knuckles, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, Keanu Reeves as Shadow, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, among many others. One of the most interesting additions is Amy Rose, who will be voiced by none other than Kristen Bell after the character was teased in a post-credits scene. The franchise has collectively crossed $1 billion at the global box office, and Paramount already has an untitled Sonic universe event film slated for December 22, 2028.

With six major video game films landing before The Legend of Zelda even opens, 2026 and early 2027 are packed with many theatrical releases that video game fans would love.