Resident Evil’s 2026 Movie Confirms Its Surprising New Genre

The 2026 Resident Evil movie might not be exactly what longtime fans of the franchise expect. The RE series of video games has been a staple of the horror genre for 30 years at this point. The hit Capcom franchise is set to return to the big screen later this year with a new film reboot from the mind of Weapons director Zach Cregger.

Despite Resident Evil being confirmed for a theatrical release later this year, relatively little is known about the movie. However, with each passing update, it seems that the movie adds a fun new wrinkle to the reimagined take on the fan-favorite franchise.

Resident Evil movie star, Kali Reis, added to this intrigue, confirming a surprise new genre for the upcoming film. During a recent interview with Screen Rant, Reis offered some new details on Cregger's 2026 video game blockbuster, letting slip that the movie will be "comedic," of all things.

"I think you guys are going to be blown away by his imagination," she posited, adding, "this kind of comedic kind of journey through this crazy wild time" is "amazing:"

"I will say, for the 'Resident Evil' fans, especially people who are gamers, his crack at an origin story — his version of this – is amazing. I think you guys are going to be blown away by his imagination, his ideas, and this kind of comedic kind of journey through this crazy wild time in this 'Resident Evil' story. I think you’re going to be pleasantly surprised."

Resident Evil fans are familiar with the franchise's scare-filled canon; however, the iconic video game series is rarely recognized for its 'comedy.' The RE games are not intentionally funny, even if some moments from the franchise have taken on funny undertones (looking at you, 'Jill Sandwich'), so this specific genre note will likely come as a surprise to fans.

Production on the new Resident Evil movie recently wrapped in the Czech Republic. The new film from Weapons and Barbarian director Zach Cregger will follow an organ courier who gets trapped in the middle of a zombie-esque apocalypse. Resident Evil shambles its way onto theater screens on October 1.

Why Comedy Might Be Perfect for the Resident Evil Movie

Capcom

Before fans pick up their pitchforks and go all Los Ganados on the Resident Evil filmmakers, this comedic approach for the upcoming 2026 film might actually be the best thing for the RE franchise.

To this point, the Resident Evil games have been these scare-inducing, super self-serious adventures set in a zombie apocalypse, and have been successful at that. The same cannot be said for the franchise's previous attempts at big-screen glory.

Of the live-action Resident Evil movies to date, the highest rated is 2016's Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, which sits at a putrid 38% on Rotten Tomatoes. Every one of these other RE movies adopts this super-serious tone, so it might be time to do something different.

With the 2026 Resident Evil movie, Capcom is aiming to give RE fans the big-screen take on the franchise they have longed for. To accomplish this, the Japanese video game maker brought in modern horror auteur Zach Cregger.

Cregger is known for making some of the best horror blockbusters of the last couple of years. But one thing that makes the Weapons director's movies feel his distinctly is the comedic trimmings that come packed into his silver screen scarefests.

If Resident Evil wanted the Cregger treatment, then it was going to get these touches of comedy and probably be better for it.