Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson's long list of interviewees shed light on the controversies surrounding Michael Jackson, including fans, lawyers, and LAPD Detectives.

The new documentary showcases Wade Robson and James Safechuck's legal battle against Michael Jackson. They alleged that Jackson sexually abused them in the past.

Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson became available to stream on YouTube on March 19.

Leaving Neverland 2 Cast Guide: Every Main Interviewee

Michael Jackson

At the center of the controversy in Leaving Neverland 2 is the late Michael Jackson, who has been accused of childhood sexual abuse by Wade Robson and James Safechuck.

The documentary reveals unexpected revelations surrounding the King of Pop while his estate and lawyers vehemently deny the allegations.

Wade Robson

Over a decade ago, Wade Robson and James Safechuck filed lawsuits against Michael Jackson's companies.

Leaving Neverland 2 chronicles the story of their ups and downs in bringing their cases to trial.

In the documentary, Robson recounts the harrowing abuse that he experienced while sharing what steps he took to slowly overcome it, such as going to therapy and burning items related to Michael Jackson.

James Safechuck

James Safechuck, the other half of Michael Jackson's accusers, points out in Leaving Neverland 2 that pursuing the case is his way of fighting back, noting that he wants to fight for "Little James" and himself after the trauma that he endured from the abuse.

After the court threw away their first case, Safechuck shares how difficult it was for him and his family to go through it.

Vince Finaldi

Vince Finaldi is a highly skilled lawyer who specializes in sexual harassment cases.

He serves as the chief litigator of Wade Robson and James Safechuck's case against Michael Jackson's estate.

However, in a surprising revelation in Leaving Neverland 2, Vince reveals that he will not represent the pair when the case goes into trial in 2026. He quit law after the toll it took on him.

John Manly

The other lawyer of Robson and Safechuck who appears in Leaving Neverland 2 is John Manly.

As one of the premier lawyers who specializes in sexual harassment cases, Manly explains the need to show that MJJ Productions (the company that the late Michael Jackson owns) was aware of Jackson's abuse.

Rosibel Ferrufino-Smith

Rosibel Ferrufino-Smith appears in Leaving Neverland 2 to unveil details about another of Michael Jackson's victims, Jason Francia.

She is a former Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detective who handles cases involving sexually exploited children.

She reveals that Francia admitted then that Jackson abused him and the musical artist would slip money into his pocket to keep him quiet.

Bill Dworin

Bill Dworin is a retired senior detective from the LAPD who is in the same department as Rosibel Ferrufino-Smith.

Dworin details how they had trouble with their investigation involving Jason Francia's case against Michael Jackson because Jackson had become aware of the complaints.

In the end, prosecutors of the case wanted more evidence, and it didn't move forward because they had no cooperating witnesses.

Ron Zonen

Ron Zonen was the prosecutor in Michael Jackson's criminal case in 2005.

He made headlines after he outright called Jackson a "predator" who took advantage of innocent boys from fatherless homes.

As part of Leaving Neverland 2, Zonen reveals his thoughts about the trial and why he decided not to prosecute Wade Robson (Jackson's witness in the 2005 trial) for perjury.

Russ Birchim

Retired detective Russ Birchim of the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department joins the pool of interviewees in Leaving Neverland 2.

Birchim reveals that they had another victim from Santa Maria who was willing to testify against Michael Jackson, but he would only do so if other children would speak up.

However, when Jordan Chandler backed out in 1993, the unnamed victim did as well because he didn't want to come forward alone.

Laura Primack

Laura Primack, James Safechuck's wife, appears in the documentary. She shows her utmost support for her husband during the ongoing legal battle against Michael Jackson's estate.

Andy Signore

Andy Signore is a Michael Jackson fan who appears in Leaving Neverland 2.

Signore is a content creator and producer best known for Honest Trailers and Screen Junkies. He is also the current host of Popcorned Planet.

In the documentary, Signore explains his belief that "we're all innocent until proven guilty really pushed [him]" to challenge Wade Robson and James Safechuck's case against Michael Jackson.

Chris

Another fan of Michael Jackson, who shares his thoughts about the Wade Robson and James Safechuck case involving the King of Pop, is Chris.

Chris believes that Wade is the storyteller and James is simply piggybacking off his statements about the whole thing. He also points out that "there were no real specific details" about the sexual acts in their statements.

He also claims, "I can't see Michael Jackson having sexual relations with anyone."

Tara

Tara, another Michael Jackson fan, says that "it's unfortunate" that there are several accusations against her idol.

She says that it's possible that the acts could've been "innocent," and Jackson could've thought of them "like either one of his children or like a brother."

In the end, Tara admits she doesn't want the accusations to be true.

Z

As a massive fan of Michael Jackson, Z shares that the first Leaving Neverland documentary made him reflect and review everything about his idol.

Z admits that Wade and James "were completely credible," and he believes their story.

John Carpenter

John Carpenter will take over the reins from Vince Finaldi as the new trial lawyer for the Robson and Safechuck case as they head to court in 2026.

After assessing the case, he is confident with their chances, noting, "I only take cases I can win."

Thomas Mesereau

Thomas Mesereau is the lawyer who successfully defended Michael Jackson in the 2005 child molestation trial.

Mesereau now represents MJJ Productions alongside Jonathan Steinsapir as the case nears trial in 2026.

Jonathan Steinsapir

While Jonathan Steinsapir, the lawyer of MJJ Productions, didn't appear as part of the interviewees of Leaving Neverland 2, his voice can be heard in the documentary during the hearing on demurrer.

Steinsapir said that he doesn't see how a company that Michael Jackson created had any negligence in terms of the alleged sexual acts.

Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson is streaming on YouTube.

