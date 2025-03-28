Jimmy Carr brings the hit Mexican comedy format LOL: Last One Laughing to the UK, challenging 10 comedians to a no-laugh showdown on Amazon Prime Video.

This lighthearted comedy has received rave reviews from audiences and is the latest in the string of exciting programs releasing on Prime Video in 2025. LOL follows the same high-stakes, no-laugh format of its original counterpart, in which comedians must resist laughter while their peers try to use every trick in the book to make them crack.

Last One Laughing UK premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 20.

Every Main Cast Member of Last One Laughing UK

Jimmy Carr

Jimmy Carr

Leading the show is its host, Jimmy Carr, an Irish-British comedian best known for his dark and deadpan humor.

Carr's career began in 1997, and the comedian has been a regular face on British TV ever since. Most notably, the comedy panel show 8 out of 10 Cats ran from 2005 until its final season in 2021 and regularly featured Last One Laughing contestant Rob Beckett as a team captain.

Carr has also appeared on American television screens, with Conan O'Brien being an early supporter, and participated in several Roast events - including an appearance at last year's Roast of Tom Brady. Carr was the first British comedian to receive a Netflix special in March 2016.

Bob Mortimer

Bob Mortimer

Middlesbrough-born Bob Mortimer, a contestant on Last One Laughing, could be considered a national treasure. He is best known for his surreal comedy and iconic double act with Vic Reeves, or Mortimer & Reeves, one of Britain's most beloved comedy duos. He has often been referred to as a modern-day Morecambe and Wise.

Mortimer is known for the show Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing. This stripped-back factual entertainment show sees Mortimer joined by friend Paul Whitehouse as they reflect on life while fishing around what Whitehouse termed "the timeless wonder of the English countryside."

Daisy May Cooper

Daisy May Cooper

Daisy May Cooper is a welcome addition to the lineup. She won the 2018 BAFTA TV Award for Best Female Comedy Performance and is best known for her work on the Mockumentary This Country, which she co-created and starred in alongside her younger brother, Charlie Cooper.

Widely regarded as one of the country’s top comedic talents, Cooper stands out in the cast She has received widespread praise for her writing and performance on Would I Lie to You?, which premiered in the UK in 2022 and on Hulu in the United States in 2023.

Joe Lycett

Joe Lycett

Among the competitors is the comedian Joe Lycett. Lycett is known for his sardonically camp demeanor, public stunts, and elaborate set designs.

His career in stand-up began in 2009, but he has since become not just a comedian but an advocate for consumer affairs with his popular Joe Lycett's Got Your Back. Most notably, he temporarily changed his name by deed poll to Hugo Boss in a protest against the fashion brand.

Judi Love

Judi Love

Judi Love appears in the six-episode series, vying with her peers to be the last one laughing. As revealed in Episode 2, this mainstay of British daytime television programming is also a trained social worker.

Love got her start in comedy when she performed a set in front of her class for a module. In it, she revealed the comedic side of caring for her mother, who sadly passed away in 2009.

Love made her professional stage debut with the show Laughter is Healing and has since become a regular panellist on Loose Women.

Rob Beckett

Rob Beckett

Beckett joins the LOL ensemble, taking a break from his duties as a disc jockey on BBC Radio 2. Beckett often pokes fun across the lines of the British social class or at the trials and tribulations of parenting.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he and fellow comedian Josh Widdicombe hosted the podcast Lockdown Parenting Hell. They interviewed various celebrities about their experiences trying to parent during the pandemic, which dominated the decade's early years and brought the entertainment industry at large to a standstill.

Sara Pascoe

Sara Pascoe

Pascoe is another alum of Channel 4's 8 out of 10 Cats, so perhaps it's no surprise that she reunites with long-time collaborators Rob Beckett and Jimmy Carr for the Last One Laughing UK's debut season.

Before starting in comedy, Pascoe was a tour guide in London. She has since enjoyed a successful career and frequently appeared on British television. She is famed for her witty and often thought-provoking humor and ability to mix personal experience with broader social commentary.

Lou Sanders

Lou Sanders

Lou Sanders stars in this Amazon Prime comedy and is known for her often self-deprecating jokes and habit of oversharing. Her stand-up career has been highly praised for its originality. She gained wider recognition for her appearance in Taskmaster, where her off-beat solutions particularly made her a fan favourite in the show's first season.

Nominated for Best Comedy Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, Sanders is a welcome addition to the line-up.

Joe Wilkinson

Joe Wilkinson

London-born Joe Wilkinson is another comedian appearing in this latest comedy contest and highlights deadpan delivery and surreal observations about everyday life. He has since appeared on several television shows, such as the Friday-night comedy-talk show The Last Leg.

Wilkinson became famous for his often awkward delivery and has hosted several radio shows that have showcased his knack for dry wit and quirky humor.

Harriet Kemsley

Harriet Kemsley

Harriet Kemsley is a multi-award-winning British comedy circuit regular. Since her debut in 2011, she has fronted multiple solo shows. In addition to joining the cast of Last One Laughing UK, she has also appeared in the ever-popular and award-winning Peep Show.

Kemsley often touches upon personal topics like body image and relationships, making her work particularly relatable.

Richard Ayoade

Richard Ayoade

Richard Ayoade is a man who wears many hats. While his latest appearance sees him trying to crack his fellow comedian, Ayoade is also known for his acting, both live-action and animated voice work—including Xeni in Inside Out: Dream Productions.

Ayoade started at the University of Cambridge, part of the famous Footlights student comedy club. This club has launched many successful careers in the entertainment industry. Ayoade is no exception. His eclectic professional life, including the critically acclaimed 2010 film Submarine, saw him nominated and win a string of sought-after acclamations as its writer and director.

Roisin Conaty

Roisin Conaty

Roisin Conaty is another welcome addition to the LOL line-up. She won the Best Newcomer Award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2010, and in 2019, was Heat magazine's Unmissable Comedian of the Year.

Conaty wrote and starred in the pilot of her sitcom GameFace, in which she played struggling actress Marcella. The show's second series, released in July 2019, was critically acclaimed.

Between 2019 and 2020, Conaty starred in the Netflix comedy-drama After Life as Daphne/Roxy.