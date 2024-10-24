Kyle Ostwald is one of Survivor 47's 18 castaways looking to outwit, outplay, and outlast.

From A.I. developer Andy Reuda to NFL reporter Sam Phalen, this season of CBS' long-running reality series features a fascinating cast of competitors, including 31-year-old Kyle Ostwald.

4 Things To Know about Survivor 47's Kyle Ostwald

Kyle Ostwald Had a Tough Upbringing

Kyle shared with Parade how growing up, his family dealt with various struggles "from addiction to alcoholism to suicidal deaths:

"So when I grew up, I was born into a seriously broke family. I mean, from addiction and alcoholism to suicidal deaths. I mean, you name it, my family's probably been through it. So growing up, I was challenged a lot."

A native of Cheboygan, Michigan, he shared further details about his past with the Cheboygan Daily Tribune, naming financial insecurity, addictions, and even years of foster care as some of the real-life challenges he and his family faced in the past.

Kyle Is a Family Man

Despite his troubled family life growing up, Kyle is now building a family of his own with his fiance, Shania, telling Parade, "I've created with her something that I never had:"

"I ended up meeting my forever fiance, Shania, 11 years ago. We've been together every single day since, and I've created with her something that I never had. Just over a year ago, we gave birth to our daughter, Ellie. And in August, we actually have a little boy due. So we'll be adding one more to the pack."

In another instance of Kyle redeeming his past, he's rebuilding his childhood home (via Cheboygan Daily Tribune) for his growing family.

Kyle told Entertainment Weekly that his family and the chance to "present them with financial freedom" is why he believes he can win Survivor 47:

"I will be the Sole Survivor because I’m pouring every ounce of heart and soul into this game. I am not just playing for myself, I am playing for my family. And an opportunity to bring home enough money, that I can not only present them with financial freedom, but also an opportunity of generational wealth. Something that could take care of my family for generations to come."

Kyle Lived in a Van for Six Years

When Entertainment Weekly asked Kyle about a life experience that's prepared him for Survivor, Kyle said, "Hands down, van life:"

"Hands down van life! Traveling around the country for over six years living in a van that I personally built has allowed me to submerse myself into so many different environments, culture, and different social classes of people, to the point I can be comfortable and get along with almost anyone."

Not only is his ease with people a benefit to the social aspect of Survivor, but it's also his ease with being "uncomfortable:"

"It helped teach me that being uncomfortable is not only a blessing but opportunity for personal growth. I’ve eaten dinner from a dumpster with a hippie and I’ve been out on million-dollar yachts."

Kyle’s Strength on Survivor 47 Is Also His Weakness

As for his Survivor kryptonite, Kyle admitted to Parade, "I don't like causing pain:"

"My biggest kryptonite would be I always want to see people happy. I don't like causing pain. I don't like causing distress, having to jump through all the hoops and the different challenges I've had to do growing up and all the sadness along the way, the last thing I want to do is hurt people or make people feel like they're not going to achieve their dreams."

This particular trait is why, he explained, "I got into construction;" but in terms of the game, he acknowledged not wanting to "cause people emotional distress" could be a weakness:

"I'm always there to help you. That's part of why I got into construction, is because you need help. And when you need help, I'm the guy that's willing to chomp at the bit. Even if I don't know what's going on, I'll learn it. I'll figure it out. So that way you have that peace of mind in the end. So that's going to probably be my biggest kryptonite, having to do things I don't want to do that could cause people emotional distress."

As for Kyle's Survivor superpower, he believes it's "my kindness" and "my social game" as "I can find a way to mingle:"

"My biggest superpower, I think, is going to be my kindness. I have a way with my social game. My personality has a way that, without even trying, a lot of the times, it will just manipulate itself into your life. You'll just want more. You'll feel like you need to have more. I've done everything from diving in dumpsters and eating dinner that we've pulled from the dumpsters to riding out in California on million-dollar yachts just off a conversation and conversation alone. And I'm not afraid to eat garbage out of the dumpster with a hippie, and I'm not afraid to go out on the ocean with a businessman in a suit. I mean, from the bottom to the top, I can find a way to mingle."

How To Follow Kyle Otswald Online

Those looking to follow Kyle Otswald online can do so on Instagram.

New episodes of Survivor 47 debut Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and are available to stream on Paramount+.