Meet Teeny from Survivor 47: 4 Things To Know About Christine Chirichillo

Biography Details & Facts on Christine "Teeny" Chirichillo

Teeny Chirichillo Graduated From Rutgers University in 2022

Christine Chirichillo, who also goes by the nickname "Teeny," grew up in Manahawkin, New Jersey, located within Stafford Township.

In Teeny's early life, she trained as a junior lifeguard around Long Beach Island, meaning they were always around the sand and water along the coast.

Teeny was also involved in theater and the Key Club at her local high school, Southern Regional, graduating as the president of the Class of 2018.

According to Teeny's LinkedIn, they attended the University of Rhode Island (studying Public Relations/Image Management) from 2018-2019 and then transferred to Rutgers University from 2019-2022, finishing their communications studies.

While she is thankful for her time at Rhode Island, Teeny's golden years in college came while she attended Rutgers.

In an interview about appearing on Survivor that was shared on the official Rutgers website, Teeny talked about their time at the school, mentioning the "sense of community" they felt there and how much they "love Rutgers:"

"The very first week I spent at Rutgers, I felt a sense of community that I’ve never experienced. The New Brunswick College Avenue campus is a village, a diverse group of undergrads who are so smart and so cool. There’s so much going on there. I could walk to any of my classes and friends’ houses. It was this little heart of the city. I just love Rutgers."

Teeny Quit Her Job To Be On Survivor

Teeny's professional career includes working as an intern for Rutgers, where she specialized in Conference Development, Promotional Planning, and technical recruiting for Talon Professional Services.

After getting out of college, Teeny worked as a business development representative and an associate solutions architect for CDI before transferring her associate solutions architect talents to a business called AHEAD.

In an interview with Parade, Teeny revealed that they had another job as a tech consultant but decided to quit to be on Survivor:

"So my occupation, I had to basically quit my job to come out here. But I was working as a tech consultant."

So, although the 24-year-old had a bright future ahead of her in the professional world and was able to land multiple jobs, she gave those opportunities up to join Survivor.

Being On Survivor Was Teeny's Calling

Teeny has appeared in all nine episodes of Survivor Season 47 that have aired as of writing. She has proven to be a competitive and formidable contestant, winning or placing second in multiple challenges.

So far, it seems as though Teeny was born for the show and the challenges it brings on, and they would likely agree.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Teeny talked about how she always "felt it was simply a calling" to be on the show:

"Since I first saw the show in fifth grade, I’ve felt it was simply a calling. Throughout my life I’ve found ways to play the game, be it wearing a buff each day of high school, forcing my restaurant coworkers to vote each other out, balancing the large personalities of my friends. I’ve spent so many years fanatically entrenched and confident I’ll perform well."

In Teeny's Survivor Season 47 cast video, which was shared via YouTube, the cast also outlines the strategies they will use to win the game.

Specifically, Teeny stated that they would be like "a pickpocket from the Oliver Twist universe:"

"I know how to get along with anybody, and even people that I don't like so much, I know how to make them like me. The energy that I'll bring forth is a pickpocket from the 'Oliver Twist' universe, stealing their trust, their hearts, their spot in the final three, and, before they know it, they've voted for me and I've won."

Teeny's Dream Is To Write a Book

Teeny mentioned the Oliver Twist universe when talking about her Survivor playstyle, so it is clear that she is definitely a fan of literature, seeing as how that novel is by Charles Dickens.

According to Teeny, in an interview with The Sandpaper, being a book consumer isn't where they want to stop. Instead, writing their own novel is a major goal for Teeny, who specifically revealed writing as being something they have "always had a passion for:"

"I have always had a passion for writing. That’s something that I do mostly on a personal level, but since coming home I’ve really put into motion a goal which is to eventually write a book."

The genre Teeny wants to tap into is non-fiction with a focus on a memoir or a personal collection of essays revolving around her experiences and challenges:

"I’m in very early stages, but that’s sort of my ‘new "Survivor,"' as far as goals in life."

How To Follow Teeny Online

Christine "Teeny" Chirichillo can be found on Instagram.

New episodes of Survivor air every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

