Meet Krissy from Love Island: Australia: 4 Things To Know About Krissy Bertone

Krissy Bertone stars as one of this season's contestants on the hit reality series Love Island: Australia.

Krissy joins 18 other flirty singles in Season 6 of the Australian competition show. Each member of this new cast is encouraged to pair up with others for a chance at $50,000 (and perhaps finding the love of their life along the way).

Love Island: Australia is just the latest in a long line of spin-offs of the Love Island franchise, including Love Island USA, Love Island Canada, and many more.

Biography Details & Facts on Krissy Bertone

Love Island: Australia

Krissy Bertone Is Half-Italian & Half-Portuguese

Born Krissy Bertone, the 25-year-old Love Island: Australia contestant has a unique family background.

The fan-favorite reality TV star comes from a family of Italian and Portuguese immigrants who settled in Australia, making her half-Italian and half-Portuguese.

She grew up in Western Australia and has built a solid career as a professional makeup artist.

Season 6 of Love Island: Australia is not the first time Krissy tried out for the series. She put her name forward for Season 5 before ultimately not making the cut (via 9Now).

Before appearing on Love Island: Australia, Krissy dipped her toes in the reality TV pool by dating one of the series' most recent big stars.

According to reporting from So Dramatic, Krissy was spotted in late 2022 on the streets of Perth, sparking a romance with Love Island: Australia contestant Andre Coutinho.

The pair were said to have been together for several weeks. During that time, Andre appeared in several of Krissy's TikTok videos, and the former Love Island star even reportedly called Krissy his girlfriend.

However, their relationship would not last long, as the pair called things off shortly after the first reports of their relationship went public.

Krissy Co-Owns a Swimwear Business

Outside of her work on Love Island: Australia and her burgeoning social media stardom, Krissy co-owns a swimwear brand called Bertone Swimwear.

The company is said to have been founded by Krissy and her sister with the mission of "[blending] the charm of Italy with the innovation of the modern Australian fashion:"

"We invite you to join us on this journey, one blends the charm of Italy with the innovation of the modern Australian fashion. At Bertone Swim, we aren't simply creating swimwear, we are crafting experiences, memories, and stories that will endure a lifetime."

It is unclear how much ownership Krissy has of the company, but she posted about it several times on her personal Instagram page, showing she likely has a significant stake in the brand.

Krissy Used To Make YouTube Videos

Before her fame garnered from her appearance in Love Island: Australia, Krissy built a solid following by making videos on YouTube.

She has not uploaded to her channel in over a year, but when she did, most of her content was focused on pranks, makeup tutorials, and travel vlogs.

Brissy has also thrived on the social video platform TikTok, where she has amassed over 370,000 followers and 15 million likes.

How To Follow Krissy On Social Media

Fans looking to keep up with Krissy online can follow her on TikTok and Instagram.

Love Island: Australia continues with new episodes dropping daily from Monday to Thursday on the Australian TV network 9Now.