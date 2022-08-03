Kevin Feige Wanted To Kill Off Thor & Cap In Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame Almost Killed Off More OGs

During a recent interview with MTV's Josh Horowitz, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige originally wanted to kill off Thor and Captain America in the Infinity Saga's climactic blockbuster.

Commenting on the fight between the "big three" Avengers and Thanos, Joe Russo confirmed they wanted the audience to believe anyone could die after Infinity War "put them in a position where they felt like nobody was safe:"

“Without question. That was the stakes of the movie, right? If you don’t feel like, you know… We knew the audience felt that way and we were acutely aware coming off of Infinity War that we had put them in a position where they felt like nobody was safe. And there were lots of rumors swirling about who was going to die."

The director went on to reveal Feige initially pitched "taking all the OGs off the board," but they felt it was "way too aggressive" as it was better to spread the "emotional catharsis" throughout the movie:

"Kevin [Feige] did actually pitch at one point, taking all the OGs off the board. We thought it was way too aggressive and that the audience wouldn’t be able to process it and in fact, picking one or two characters to make sacrifices throughout the movie might give you moments throughout the film where the action could stop, and you could have emotional catharsis and then continue with the narrative and then add more emotional catharsis.”

