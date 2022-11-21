How Kevin Feige Reprimanded Spider-Man Actor for Spoiling No Way Home

As it turned out, one specific actor from 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home found himself in a spot of trouble with Kevin Feige when he accidentally spoiled his MCU appearance.

Marvel Studios and Sony’s threequel Spider-Man: No Way Home was a smash hit with both critics and audiences alike. This was due, in part, to the comeback of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s past cinematic Spider-Men (whose returns may not be one-offs).

Not only that but a whole host of classic villains were included in the film, such as Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin. And of course, the bad guy line-up wasn't complete without the return of fan-favorite Doc-Ock actor Alfred Molina, who found one particular scene from the movie to be a tear-jerker.

Fans may recall that the actor let it slip that he was involved in the movie sometime before it was released, including the reveal that he would be de-aged for the film. Now, Molina has reflected on the repercussions of his loose lips.

Kevin Feige Wasn't Happy With Alfred Molina

Marvel

In an interview with Radio Times (via Digital Spy,) Spider-Man: No Way Home star Alfred Molina, who played Doc Ock in the film, revealed that he ended up being chastised by the man in charge.

Indeed, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige reprimanded Molina over “innocently” revealing that he was set to appear in No Way Home in the months before it opened in theaters.

“I got into a bit of trouble over the last iteration because I happened to let the cat out of the bag quite innocently. Just accidentally, I was talking to a journalist who said, ‘So, you know, how’s the Spider-Man movie going?’ And I went, ‘Oh, great thanks’. Then literally the next day, Variety was like, ‘Alfred Molina reveals Doc-Ock returns’.”

The actor continued by adding that Feige got a bit “snippy” in his general direction:

“I got into such trouble. I was getting phone calls from Amy Pascal, Kevin Feige was on the red carpet somewhere and somebody asked him about some Marvel movie and apparently he got a bit snippy and turned around and said, ‘Ask Alfred Molina’.”

When he was pressed on his potential involvement in any future MCU content, Molina was sure to keep his lips sealed: “So I got into a little bit of hot water. So that’s the official line – I can neither confirm nor deny,”

How Alfred Molina Spoilers Affected No Way Home

Given what’s known about Kevin Feige, he seems to be a fair and even-keeled kind of guy, so it’s tough to imagine Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer getting too upset over Molina spoiling No Way Home.

Nonetheless, all’s well that ends well. Spider-Man: No Way Home was a massive runaway success, making gobs of money at the box office and winning the hearts and minds of die-hard Spider-Man fans everywhere.

Not to mention that Molina’s role in the film was extremely praised and led to the emotional scene where he was face-to-face with Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker again after so many years.

