Kevin Feige's Weird MCU 'Cameo' Just Got Its Own Funko Pop (Photos)

Following his strange MCU cameo in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, that moment featuring Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was commemorated in a new Funko Pop!.

Feige became a surprise inclusion in She-Hulk's Season 1 finale as it featured an artificial intelligence called KEVIN, (Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus), paying tribute to Marvel Studios' top executive.

While Feige did not appear on screen in-person, this cameo honored the executive's long-standing run as the biggest influence behind the MCU's development, even though he's taken a step back from the process recently.

Kevin Feige's MCU Cameo Commemorated in Funko Pop!

Amazon listed a new set of collectible MCU Funko Pop! featuring miscellaneous Marvel characters, coming in the Marvel Collector Corps Funko Pop! box.

Funko Pop!

As shared by dis.trackers on Instagram, one of these Pops highlights KEVIN, the artificial intelligence that became something of a special cameo for Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige in the Season 1 finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Funko Pop!

The pop features the machine on a stand complete with its lenses and mechanical pincers, complete with the name of the AI on the front panel.

Funko Pop!

In Episode 9 of She-Hulk, KEVIN was revealed to be the entity that oversaw everything happening in the MCU, although those watching the episode with subtitles had that moment somewhat spoiled before it came up on screen.

Marvel Studios

Will Kevin Feige Appear in the MCU Again?

Seeing as Kevin Feige has not appeared in-person on screen throughout the MCU's 15-year history, it is safe to say that he is not likely to come into play via more than this cameo for the foreseeable future.

She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany called this moment from the finale one she had to work the hardest from spoiling for fans, especially with She-Hulk asking the machine about the X-Men's imminent arrival in the MCU.

Lending even further to the idea that Feige won't show up on screen is the fact that he fought hard against a request from head writer Jessica Gao for him to voice KEVIN, leading the team to go down a different route.

And while Feige surely is not lacking for work as he plans and oversees the rest of the MCU, adding an on-screen credit to his resume a la the late Stan Lee doesn't appear to be on any list of things he wants to do.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 1 is now streaming in full on Disney+.