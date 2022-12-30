She-Hulk Star Reveals Top 5 Biggest Spoilers She Kept Secret

Tatiana Maslany has revealed her top five biggest secrets from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law that she had trouble keeping to herself.

The half-hour satirical legal comedy was completely new territory for Marvel Studios—and because of that, it was divisive, to say the least.

Many thought the season's plot wasn't all that great, the comedy was off, and the CGI was glaringly subpar. But, at the same time, many fans also enjoyed the unique journey Maslany and Marvel Studios took the audience on.

Part of the joy that came out of the experience was all the surprises along the way. Now, the leading actress of the series has revealed which of those spoilers were the hardest to keep a secret.

The Many Secrets of She-Hulk

5.) Wrecker Enters the Lodge

Marvel

For the fifth spot, Maslany chose the spoilery moment where Wrecker walks into Blonsky's group therapy - the same person that attempted to steal her blood towards the beginning of the season.

The twist wasn't the most impactful of moments in the show, but it was a surprise for sure.

4.) Jen Meets the Audience

Marvel

She-Hulk is the first time Marvel Studios has ever had any of its characters break the fourth wall. Previously, that was a trend exclusive to Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool before it made its way into the MCU.

So, with that quirk being a unique aspect of the show, it's no surprise to see it make it onto this list.

3.) This Isn't A Cameo Show

Marvel

Dead center in the ranking is the moment where Jennifer Walters makes it perfectly clear to the audience that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law isn't just a cameo show—though it does still have its fair share of those cameos.

As the character herself pointed out, there's Wong, Bruce Banner, Blonsky, and Daredevil - all of which are significant guests that show up in the series.

2.) Matt Murdock's Arrival

Marvel

In second place, Maslany chose the arrival of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock—specifically his court entrance.

Daredevil's stint in the episode is widely considered one of the best installments of any Marvel Studios Disney+ show, so it's not surprising that this would be high up on her list.

1.) KEVIN Is Pressed About the X-Men

Marvel

The biggest secret? It seems that Maslany had a tough time not telling people how she was able to namedrop the X-Men while talking to KEVIN in the show's season finale.

Sadly, fans never did get the answer to her question when she asked Marvel Studios when they were finally going to give audiences all the mutants they desire. That seems to be a spoiler that the company is holding very close to its chest.

What Secrets Are Maslany Still Holding?

Even for those who didn’t like She-Hulk, it’s hard to deny how intriguing its many surprises ended up being. Could anyone have ever guessed that Jennifer Walters would end up meeting KEVIN in the flesh (metal?)?

As great as it was to hear Maslany talk spoilers about the show, it was the final part of her video that really deserved attention.

Before the video closed out, she noted that there are still surprises about what comes next in She-Hulk's MCU journey. Though, Maslany made it clear that she's "sworn to secrecy."

But what might be next?

Well, there are two key options, not including either of the upcoming Avengers film.

First, She-Hulk could easily turn up in Captain America: New World Order as an ally being recruited by Sam Wilson. There’s also the fact that the villain of the movie is the iconic Hulk-centric baddie known as The Leader.

Another big option is that Jen will play a part in the upcoming rumored World War Hulk movie—a project that might have just gotten an LLC.

Either way, hopefully, Maslany gets to play the character again sooner rather than later. But first, she’ll have to keep exercising her secrecy skills by protecting future spoilers at all costs.

