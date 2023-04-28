James Gunn Ignored Marvel Boss Kevin Feige's F-Word Warning

Although Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will drop the MCU's first-ever F-Word, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige actually warned director James Gunn against using it.

Over the past 15 years, the MCU has never once uttered the ever-coveted F-bomb, even though a number of movies and shows have come awfully close to making it happen.

While James Gunn actually came close to using the word six years ago in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 via Rocket Raccoon, the director admitted that it was just for fun and not meant to actually make the final cut.

And though the F-word is guaranteed to pop up in future projects, specifically in the R-rated antics on the way in 2024's Deadpool 3, that movie would have had its first use if James Gunn heeded a warning from the MCU's top executive.

James Gunn Ignored Warning from Kevin Feige

Marvel

In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Chris Pratt addressed the moment when he uttered the MCU's first-ever F-bomb, which was teased in a clip from the movie that was released online.

After congratulating Pratt on that honor, the two joked about Samuel L. Jackson not getting to drop an F-bomb as Nick Fury.

Pratt actually admitted that many have tried to get the F-word into the MCU and that this wasn't the first time he's tried to get the word into the Guardians movies:

Pratt: "I think everybody’s tried, you know? With a PG-13 movie, you typically get two SH-words, and usually don’t get - maybe you can get one F-word. So everyone’s always lobbying, you know? Throwing out an improv to get it in there." Kimmel: "Is that right?" Pratt: "Yeah, yeah, for years. It’s not the first one I’ve tried to get into the movie. But yeah, they edited it together and it was a funny beat, and so they kept it." Kimmel: "Were you super excited when that happened?" Pratt: "Yes! Yeah, I’m pretty excited about it."

Pratt then went on to reveal that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige actually warned director James Gunn about using the F-word, explaining that he didn't "want to be the guy who’s known for having the first F-word" in an MCU movie.

But in response, Gunn was all for making that happen for himself, leading Marvel Studios to keep the word in the movie:

Kimmel: "Did they huddle and go 'Wow, we’re kinda getting into different territory here?'" Pratt: "Yeah, apparently, from my understanding, the story goes that Kevin Feige talked to James Gunn and said ‘Listen, you don’t want to be the guy who’s known for having the first F-word in your movie.’ And James is like, ‘Yes, I do!’ Don’t you know me?! That’s exactly what I want!’ And so, they kept it in."

After that reveal, Kimmel joked that Gunn might be "working as a double agent" now that he's the co-CEO of DC Studios, which is often seen as Marvel Studios' direct competition:

Kimmel: "Although maybe James is working as a double agent. We do know he’s over at DC now." Pratt. "Oh my god. You son of a bitch."

Pratt and Kimmel's hilarious full exchange can be watched below:

Will Kevin Feige Allow F-Words More Often?

Even though F-bombs are far from uncommon in PG-13 movies, which can only use the word twice, this will be the first time the MCU has taken that opportunity after 32 theatrical releases (including Guardians 3) and eight live-action Disney+ shows.

But with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 now confirmed to bring the MCU's first instance of using the full F-word, fans will be anxious to see if it's an isolated incident or if it becomes a trend.

Of course, Deadpool 3 and all future Deadpool movies will be chock-full of F-bombs, with Ryan Reynolds' efforts confirmed to be R-rated for Wade Wilson's hopefully extended MCU future.

And even with Kevin Feige's warning to James Gunn about taking that chance with Guardians 3, Gunn will look to leave the MCU with a bang as he delivers a final epic adventure to the Marvel universe.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will debut in theaters on Friday, May 5.