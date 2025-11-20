Kevin Feige's Marvel Character Just Made His Fortnite Debut (Photos)

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige just made his debut in Fortnite in a surprising way. Fortnite has long collaborated with Marvel to add its comic book heroes to the roster, introducing characters such as Spider-Man, Deadpool, and Doctor Doom as playable options over the years. Fortnite's latest map update has gone one step further and added Feige's own Marvel character to the game in a subtle Easter egg.

The newest Fortnite season, Chapter 6: Mini Season 2, began on November 1 and includes a new Simpsons-inspired map based on Springfield's Town Square. Within the Aztec Theater of the town square is a poster for Vindicators: Crystal War, which fans may recognize as a shout-out to Feige's The Simpsons character.

Fortnite

Vindicators was introduced in The Simpsons episode "Bart the Bad Guy" (Season 31, Episode 14), which intentionally parodies the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the episode, Bart sees a cut of Vindicators Crystal War 2: Resurgence early, the sequel to the fictional Vindicators: Crystal War from the Marble Cinematic Universe, which ended on a cliffhanger (intended to be similar to the release of Avengers: Infinity War).

The Simpsons

In this episode, The Simpsons went the extra mile for its MCU parody by hiring Kevin Feige as a guest star, voicing the character of Chinnos (a satirical take on Thanos). In the newest Fortnite map, the Vindicators poster features Feige's character, Chinnos, front and center, essentially confirming the Marvel CEO is now included in Fortnite.

The Simpsons

Feige was not the only MCU cameo in The Simpsons' Bart the Bad Guy. Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo voiced a pair of movie executives, and Cobie Smulders, known for playing Agent Maria Hill in the MCU, voiced the hero Hydrangea, who also features on Fortnite's Vindicators poster alongside Chinnos.

Fortnite

Feige's character, Chinnos, is the big bad supervillain of the Marble Cinematic Universe and the nemesis of the superheroes known as the Vindicators. In the fictional movie, Chinnos is initially victorious in turning everyone in the world to Crystal but is later defeated by the Vindicators in a scenario similar to that of Avengers: Endgame.

Kevin Feige's Sole Superhero Character Has Been Recognized

The Simpsons

While Kevin Feige is a name synonymous with the Marvel brand, interestingly, the CEO has never appeared in any of the Marvel films he's produced (that cameo role was often reserved for Marvel legend Stan Lee). The only voice credit Feige has had to date is as Chinnos in The Simpsons, so it's a big deal that his sole superhero credit is finally being recognized in Fortnite.

The closest Feige has come to being included in the cinematic universe of his own making is in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which included a fourth-wall-breaking moment where She-Hulk enters the offices of Marvel Studios and meets KEVIN, an AI that oversees the Marvel Universe.

While Feige seems happy to cameo in small ways, such as via KEVIN or Chinnos, the executive has never shown any interest in making a physical appearance in the MCU. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe now coming to the end of its Multiverse Saga, Feige will have a chance to reprise his role as Chinnos if The Simpsons were to do another parody episode that covers its latest events.