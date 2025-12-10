Kevin Feige Makes Historic Marvel Debut In Latest Disney+ Project

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has finally made his debut in a Marvel project. The long-time executive and overseer of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had a finger in almost every Marvel project, but he's never appeared on-screen in any of them (unlike Marvel comics legend Stan Lee, who became famous for his cameos). However, Feige has recently become canon in the Marvel universe thanks to LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails.

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails was recently released on Disney+, featuring a new original story about Marvel's Avengers in the animated LEGO world. The plot of the two-part special features the Avengers attempting to stop a new supervillain, a social media influencer voiced by Alia Shawkat, who is intent on making her content go viral.

In Part 1 of the special, Shawkat's Meryet gains attention at her Catapalooza pop-up event, which Hawkeye dismisses. The archer is frustrated that Meryet's cat content is gaining more attention than his world-saving antics, which, only the day prior, had fans lining up to take selfies with him. In an effort to show he is still relevant, Hawkeye approaches citizens on the street, asking if they would like a picture, including a bystander who is none other than Kevin Feige.

Disney+

Feige is depicted as a LEGO minifigure wearing an Avengers-logo-branded cap. Hawkeye asks the Marvel exec if he "wants another selfie with [his] buddy," but Feige rejects him, as he walks away carrying a cat in his arms, having succumbed to Meryet's influencer appeal.

Hawkeye: "Hey, Kevin. Kevin Feige. Want another selfie with your buddy, Hawkeye?" Kevin Feige: "Nah, I think I'm good. Thanks"

This appearance, while brief, is the first time Kevin Feige has been depicted as himself in a Marvel project, and technically makes him canon in the LEGO Marvel universe. Additionally, IMDb has Feige listed as voicing himself in LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails. However, he is not referenced in the series' credits, so it's unclear whether he truly recorded lines for the cameo.

Disney+

Kevin Feige has appeared as himself in numerous behind-the-scenes featurettes and documentaries regarding the making of Marvel Studios projects. However, his inclusion as a character in LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails is unique, as it marks the first time he has been depicted in an original, scripted Marvel project, albeit not set within the continuity of the MCU.

The executive has never been afraid to poke fun at himself, serving as the voice for Chinnos in The Simpsons' Avengers parody episode "Bart the Bad Guy" in Season 31 (which also recently cemented Feige a role in Fortnite).

The MCU has also attempted to incorporate Feige before, in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, where Tatiana Maslany's titular character broke the fourth wall by busting into Marvel Studios HQ and encountering a robot named K.E.V.I.N., the author of the MCU. The director of the episode, Kat Coiro, told SlashFilm that they'd asked Feige to provide the voice for K.E.V.I.N, but it "was not something he was interested in."

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails also features the voices of Troy Baker as Hawkeye, Mick Wingert as Iron Man, Travis Willingham as Thor, Laura Bailey as Black Widow, and Roger Craig Smith as Captain America. The two-episode special was released on Disney+ on November 14, 2025.

Will Kevin Feige Ever Make It Into the MCU?

While Feige's inclusion as a minifigure in LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails is a step toward getting the elusive Marvel exec on-screen in a Marvel project, it's still not the same as a full-blown Stan Lee-style cameo. But will that ever happen?

Kevin Feige's inclusion in the continuity of the MCU would definitely be an overly meta moment, but with the Marvel Multiverse, anything has proven to be possible. The main hurdle is Feige himself, who seems to have no desire to be on-screen in any of his projects. The producer appears content with pulling the strings in the background and staying out of the limelight, reserving that for the many stars the MCU has at its disposal.

Nevertheless, Marvel Studios has found many clever ways to pay homage to the various creators behind the scenes. The Fantastic Four: First Steps included some sneaky Easter eggs, paying tribute to Marvel creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Something like this, where it is subtle but not too fourth-wall-breaking, could be fans' best hope to see Feige represented within the actual MCU.