First HD Photos of Stan Lee's Secret 'Cameo' In Fantastic Four: First Steps

The digital release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps has revealed a proper look at Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's brief secret cameo. Marvel Studios has a tradition of including the famed comic creator Stan Lee in all of its feature films. When Lee tragically passed away in 2018, his last filmed cameo was featured in Avengers: Endgame. However, Marvel Studios still found a way to pay tribute to Lee and his frequent collaborator Jack Kirby in its latest Phase 6 film.

The release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps on digital has provided an HD look at Lee and Kirby's subtle shout-out. Lee and Kirby were responsible for creating The Fantastic Four, with the first comic introducing the superhero family debuting in 1961. In the movie, which is set on a retro-futuristic 60s-inspired alternate Earth, a brief look at two men working in the office of a comic book publisher is shown as Julia Garner's Silver Surfer arrives to deliver her warning from Galactus.

Marvel Studios

The office bears several references to Lee and Kirby, one of which is Timely Comics, aka the name of the comic book publisher that was eventually rebranded to Marvel Comics.

There are also working sketches of various comic book cover art around the office, several of which are Easter eggs from comics that Lee and Kirby worked on.

Marvel Studios

One that is most visible is art with the title "OOG Lives Again!" which is a panel from Tales of Suspense #27, which was written by Lee and penciled by Kirby.

Marvel

Another angle of the men in the office shows more of the art they were working on, which continues to pay tribute to Lee and Kirby's artistry.

Marvel Studios

One of the men appears to have been working on artwork for a comic cover resembling the one featured on the very first issue of The Fantastic Four.

Marvel Studios

The first issue of The Fantastic Four shows the superhero family battling the monster Giganto, who appears on the cover along with Mr Fantastic, The Thing, Human Torch, and the Invisible Woman, all referencing their powers.

Marvel

The movie also paid homage to The Fantastic Four #1 by including Giganto in the quadrant's opening superhero montage.

Given all this evidence, it can be assumed that the two men in this office are supposed to be stand-ins for Lee and Kirby in the MCU, which is a neat way of paying tribute to the Fantastic Four founders who are no longer with us.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released in cinemas on July 25, 2025. It was the first adaptation of the comic set within the MCU with Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the Thing, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm.

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s Legacy Lives on in the MCU

Marvel Studios

Stan Lee's inclusion in Marvel Studios films became a beloved tradition over his almost 20 appearances in the MCU. After the comic creator's passing, it was assumed that this tradition would end. However, in 2022, Marvel Studios signed a deal to use Lee's likeness and name in future projects for 20 years.

This was first seen in effect in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, where Lee's image was used on an in-world advertisement for "Stanlee Steamer," which included a twist on the classic Spider-Man catchphrase: "Your Friendly Neighborhood Cleaners."

Several Marvel films, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Spider-Man: No Way Home, had also planned to include cameos for Lee before his passing, although these were removed.

Easter eggs, such as the one in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, are further examples of other ways that Marvel Studios can continue paying homage to the influential Marvel creators and ensure their legacies live on.