There is some confusion about whether or not actress Kaitlin Olson is one of the Olsen twins.

Kaitlin Olson, known for her role as Dee Reynolds on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, has had a successful career spanning television and film, including starring in The Mick and voicing Destiny in Finding Dory.

She has also received multiple Emmy nominations, including for her role as DJ in Hacks, and currently stars in the ABC crime drama High Potential.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, famous as child stars in Full House, transitioned from acting to become influential figures in the fashion industry, founding the luxury brand The Row in 2006.

Is Kaitlin Olson Related to Mary-Kate and Ashley?

Kaitlin Olson is not related to an Olsen twin, nor is she at all related to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Even though each surname is pronounced the same way, Kaitlin Olson is not related to any of the Olsen sisters.

In total, the Olsen family consists of six siblings: Mary-Kate, Ashley, Elizabeth, Trent, Courtney, and Jake Olsen.

While Mary-Kate and Ashley are primarily famous for their kid-acting careers, Elizabeth rose to fame in the MCU as Wanda Maximoff (who is currently "off the table").

Trent, Courtney, and Jake, who are the older and younger siblings, have stayed largely out of the spotlight, though they remain supportive of their famous sisters.

As for the Olson's (not to be confused with the Olsen's), Kaitlin comes from a supportive family, with her father, Donald Olson, a University of Oregon alum who later worked as a publisher, and her mother, Melinda Olson.

She has in the past reflected fondly on her upbringing and credits her parents for encouraging her to attend the University of Oregon, where she pursued a degree in theater arts.

Kaitlin is married to Rob McElhenney, her longtime co-star from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and together they have two sons, Axel and Leo. Their family life is grounded in prioritizing their children (per PEOPLE), with both parents hoping to create a nurturing environment full of safety and happiness.

McElhenney and Olson have shared that their parenting style has been shaped by advice from close friends, including their It's Always Sunny co-stars Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman.

