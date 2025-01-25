There are a lot of fun facts to learn about St. Denis Medical's Kahyun Kim.

NBC and Peacock's St. Denis Medical is a new sitcom (launched in November 2024) following a group of overworked doctors and nurses at an underfunded Oregon hospital through chaotic shifts and personal challenges.

The series, which stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, and Allison Tolman, was already renewed for a second season, which Josh Lawson discussed with The Direct.

Also filling out the cast is Kahyun Kim, who plays Serena, a confident travel nurse at St. Denis who has great contrasting chemistry with everyone on the show.

Biography Details on Kahyun Kim - Age, Filmography & More

Kahyun Kim Got Into the Arts Through Ballet & Musical Theater

Originally from Seoul, South Korea, Kahyun Kim shared in an interview with Into The Gloss that she "started dancing when [she] was young."

After her mother noticed her energetic personality wasn't suited for the demanding world of ballet, Kahyun transitioned to musical theater before finding her true calling, "I realized I wasn’t the best singer in the world either. That left me with acting:"

"I started dancing when I was young, but pretty quickly, my mom realized that I would not be able to sustain the rigorous lifestyle that classical ballet requires. She was like, ‘Kahyun’s a little too crazy for that,’ which was a very good assessment. She thought musical theater would be more for me, but then I realized I wasn’t the best singer in the world either. That left me with acting. I got into Julliard’s drama school and that was a huge stamp of approval."

Reflecting on her journey into the arts, Kahyun opened up about how she "was a full blown theatre nerd," which eventually led her to discover her passion for acting:

"I started as a dancer and then moved on to musical theatre from watching musical ‘Cats’ on VHS way too many times. I was a full blown theatre nerd. But at some point I realised I wasn’t the best singer and maybe didn’t have the ideal body, whatever that means, to support a long dance career, so ended up with the last of the three criteria in musical theatre, acting. And boy, I’m glad. I love acting so much. It’s so fun to pretend like I’m somebody else and not deal with my own issues."

Kahyun Graduated From Julliard

Graduating from Juilliard in 2012 was a transformative experience for Kahyun, she told Numero, calling it "one of the first places that gave me a stamp of approval:"

"In all honesty, I am so lucky to do what I love, and Juilliard was one of the first places that gave me a stamp of approval and really made me step up my game."

Kahyun admitted that her early reliance on her instincts over technique posed challenges, but her time at Juilliard helped her grow as an actor:

"I am an actor who highly relies on my instincts, which in some ways is a great strength, but because of it I didn’t really believe in techniques or finding my own process. I liked turning on my charm and that was it, which could’ve limited a lot of my abilities down the line. At some point one of my professors, who I really respect, had to sit me down and tell me I had to actually do my homework and work on techniques instead of relying on my usual charms, and it really woke me up."

Through these lessons and the support of her classmates, Kahyun explained that "Juilliard taught [her] how to create depth in a character and help [her] develop [her] own process:"

"So Juilliard taught me how to create depth in a character and help me develop my own process so to speak, which I’m so grateful for. Also, my classmates. They’re still to this day very special people in my life who crafted me into who I am now."

Before St. Denis Medical, Kahyun Starred in Freaky Friday & American Gods

The 35-year-old actress is best known for her roles in the Starz series American Gods and the 2023 film Cocaine Bear.

She has also appeared in projects like Disney's Freaky Friday (2018) and The Mysteries of Laura (2014).

Reflecting on her time in American Gods with Numero, Kahyun shared her excitement about bringing her unique take to the role of New Media:

"'American Gods' was a blast... My character New Media was an upgraded version of Media from the book, so it was nice to have the foundation of the character so well built, but then also have the freedom to have my own twist. It was truly the best of both worlds."

Kahyun also expressed her enthusiasm for Freaky Friday, highlighting the unique opportunity to bring her stage musical character, Torrey, to life on screen:

"'Freaky Friday' was fun because it wasn’t just a franchise from the film, but an adaptation of the staged musical version. My character Torrey wasn’t a part of the original film, but a character from the musical, so listening to the soundtracks and singing my own version was really fun."

Kahyun Has Also Performed on Stage

Kahyun has performed in several stage productions, including Hit, Tracy Letts' Linda Vista, Love and Money, Seven Deadly Sins, and Daddy, in which she co-starred with Alan Cumming.

She shared with the TTFT Show that while she once preferred the stage, her love for on-screen acting has grown, especially with the richness of TV content and the brilliance of creative teams in the industry.

However, she still dreams of leading a Broadway show, as she believes there's something uniquely impactful about live theater that no TV or film can replicate:

"My dream is to like be a lead on Broadway to be on Broadway but like to have to be a lead on Broadway I think that's like one of my still biggest biggest dreams."

Kahyun Will Next Star in Milquetoast

Kahyun is set to star in the upcoming short Milquetoast, which showcases a star-studded cast including Vella Lovell, Medina Senghore, and Ismenia Mendes.

The project marks the debut of writer/director Eliza Huberth, who brings her distinctive wit to the screen.

Kahyun joins the ensemble in this quirky and unique production. Milquetoast is expected to captivate audiences with its offbeat humor and memorable performances.

How To Follow Kahyun Kim Online

Fans of St. Denis Medical can follow Kahyun on Instagram.

New episodes of St. Denis Medical air on NBC on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and stream the next day on Peacock.

