Move over Scrubs––NBC has a new medical comedy called St. Denis Medical that's stealing the hearts of audiences worldwide.

The new show follows a group of overworked doctors and nurses at an underfunded hospital as they all try to save lives while making it through the shift.

The series shares DNA with both the classic series Scrubs and The Office (which actually just got an Australian reboot), with the latter's mockumentary-style interviews being a key staple of the show's comedic style.

The Direct's Russ Milheim was able to sit down with St. Denis Medical star Josh Lawson to talk about his new NBC comedy and what he might want to see in a future Season 2.

"I Haven't Heard Anything, Hoping for the Best."

The Direct: "The show hasn't been renewed for Season 2 yet, but have you heard anything on that front and what would you like to explore if given the chance with more episodes?"

Josh Lawson: I haven't heard anything, hoping for the best. But yeah, there's so much more room to explore there. Look, personally, you couldn't do this a lot, but I would love to see them outside the hospital, somewhere, somehow. I just think that would change—that would be a lovely different angle to see the relationship dynamics play out. But there's no end to the storylines that can exist in hospitals. I've been approached by lots of friends and even strangers who work in healthcare who are like, 'Oh, my God, you should do the storyline. This happened to me, this true story.' Like there is just this wealth of craziness that apparently is going on behind the scenes at every hospital.

Comparing St. Denis Medical to Scrubs

Josh Lawson Understands the Comparisons But Feels St. Denis Medical Is Certainly Different

With St. Denis Medical being a half-hour comedy in a hospital, it's easy to compare it to NBC's other show with a similar concept: Scrubs.

Scrubs first aired in 2001 and went on for nine seasons and 150 total episodes—it's not reached legendary status and is one of the most well-known comedies on television.

The Direct: "One of my all-time favorite shows is 'Scrubs,' and the show is definitely working to occupy that same unique space as a medical comedy. How familiar are you with that show and was that a constant comparison that came up while you guys were making it?"

Josh Lawson: I'm familiar with it, as much as everyone is probably familiar with it, even if they're not a fan. It was just a juggernaut at the time. I wouldn't say that I was a die-hard fan, which is, mercifully, you know, I think it's a good thing going into this because I wasn't personally comparing it. But yeah, I mean, a hospital comedy, for sure, it's going to be impossible not to compare it to 'Scrubs.' Though, it's not the only one either... There have been others, other hospital comedies, but there's none so colossal as 'Scrubs' was. I think adding that mockumentary style to it certainly visually differentiates it, and I think it allows a different kind of comedy to exist in the hospital space. 'Scrubs' had a real, heightened, very stylized kind of produced comedy. It was excellent, but it was, you know, there was a lot going on in the editing and then in the music. And you could play with the genre a little bit in 'Scrubs..' This feels a little more, I don't know, maybe grounded is the wrong word, but just the nature of a documentary team, following them around just adds a different dynamic to it.

What Makes Bruce Such a Good Doctor In St. Denis Medical?

"Bruce Is Allowed a Bit of Latitude Because He Is Good at His Job."

The Direct: "Now, kind of a big question here for you, but in your own words, what do you think makes Bruce such a good doctor?"

Josh Lawson: I think in order to be a trauma surgeon, where snap decisions have to get made, and you can't really second guess yourself, having confidence is probably critical, and Bruce probably has an overdose of confidence. So yes, while that makes it insufferable on a social level, as a surgeon, it probably makes him one of the better ones. I think Bruce is allowed a bit of latitude because he is good at his job. I think it's important to see that. Otherwise, I think it would be, you'd be watching this going, why is he there? This guy is interminable. Get rid of him. But when you see him do his job and actually be good at it, you go, 'Okay, I think I get it.'

St. Denis Medical can be seen on NBC and can be streamed on Peacock.