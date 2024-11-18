Here's Why AP Bio Got Cancelled and Then Revived

Netflix recently added the ill-fated sitcom, AP Bio, leading to questions about why the series was cancelled and then revived (and then cancelled again).

AP Bio ran for two seasons on NBC from 2018 to 2019. The series was eventually cancelled but revived a year later on the NBC-owned streamer Peacock for a third and fourth season.

The comedy series stars comedian Glenn Howerton as a disgraced Harvard philosophy professor forced to move back to his hometown and work as an A.P. biology teacher at the high school he grew up attending.

Why Was AP Bio Cancelled & Revived?

AP Bio

The story of AP Bio's four-season run on NBC and Peacock is rather confusing, as the show was cancelled and revived multiple times.

The series, which only initially ran for two seasons on NBC in 2018 and 2019, was cancelled thanks to what was cited at the time as low ratings on linear television.

However, that was not the end for the fan-favorite sitcom. Just over a year after its cancellation, NBC Universal announced a third season on the TV giant's bespoke streaming platform, Peacock.

According to NBC's official announcement of Season 3 (via Deadline), the series had seen "long-tail discovery" post-release following weak ratings during each episode's linear debut.

An example of this can be seen in the series pilot, which debuted with a dismal 0.4 in 18-34 ratings but managed to climb up to 5.9 thanks to non-linear sources.

This means that, by Summer 2019, the comedy had generated 46% of its rating from nonlinear sources, which, per NBC, was "the #2 biggest percentage on the NBC schedule behind only."

Thanks to the strong levels of post-release discovery the series saw, NBC decided to revive AP Bio, bringing it to Peacock on the back of this positive momentum for its eventual third and fourth seasons.

Speaking about the show getting cancelled and then revived, series creator Mike O'Brien told fans in a Reddit AMA that he could not put his finger on exactly why the series was picked back up. Still, he believed it may have had something to do with the viral #SaveAPBio social media campaign:

"I don't remember how I found out about the cancellation. Maybe a call from my manager? And I don't know the exact process of getting picked up by Peacock, but I know that the twitter campaign #saveAPBio surely helped! So thank you all!"

The revival would not be the fairy tale ending that some had expected for the show, though.

The series was cancelled after two more seasons on Peacock. The reason for the second cancellation was not given, but it is presumed to have been because of low viewership.

O'Brien took to X (formerly Twitter), telling fans in a series of posts that the series would not be coming back, and he was "grateful" for "the fans who watched the show and fought for it to come back:"

"I’m sad to announce that 'AP Bio' will not be renewed for a 5th season. But mostly I’m feeling grateful right now. To all the fans who watched the show and fought for it to come back after the cancellation! And to Peacock & UTV for giving us two more seasons after that!"

He reminded audiences that "all 42 [episodes] are on Peacock so check them out if you haven't:"

"All 42 [episodes] are on peacock so check them out if you haven’t). This show has been one of the best experiences of my life and that’s because of the hundreds of hilarious, hard-working, positive people that were involved. I’m going to name a few below but can’t possibly cover everyone."

Before listing the names who worked on the show, O'Brien closed by posting that those in power should "hire these people:"

"So if you ever worked with us for even a day, THANK YOU!! And to you other shows, hire these people!"

AP Bio is streaming on Peacock.