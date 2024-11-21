Sari Arambulo recurred throughout the entirety of A.P. Bio’s four-season run between NBC and Peacock.

A.P. Bio follows the exploits of the bitter, vindictive, and incredibly cynical Dr. Jack Griffin (Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Glenn Howerton), a forty-something misanthrope who is forced into taking a teaching job at a Toledo area high school.

From the get-go, he chooses not to teach his students anything of value and instead uses the kids as pawns in his games of revenge. Sari Arambulo played Grace, one of those students in Jack’s classroom who is often a little too willing to go along with his many schemes.

Biography Details & Facts on Sari Arambulo

AP Bio

Sari Arambulo Graduated From USC

28-year-old Sari Arambulo (born April 16, 1996) is an alumna of the University of Southern California, which is located in her hometown of Los Angeles. She ultimately graduated with a degree in the disciplines of communications, French, and film.

During her studies at USC, Arambulo also kept busy with her role on A.P. Bio. This overlap even sparked an interest in screenwriting for the young woman, as she recounted to Cold Tea Collective:

“That was really the time, being at USC as well as on the show, being surrounded by a lot of amazing filmmakers and my classmates on the show… it really inspired me to get into writing.”

Her time on the sitcom-inspired her to enroll in screenwriting courses at school.

A.P. Bio Was Sari’s First Major Role

Arambulo’s very first on-screen role was none other than portraying Grace in A.P. Bio. She spoke to Unclear in 2018 about her experiences working on the series alongside her co-stars:

"SO much fun! Every day was a joy. I don’t think I ever laughed so much on a set before. I’m incredibly blessed to have worked with such a talented cast that all got along so well."

Audiences might also recognize the actress from her guest role on Showtime’s queer drama The L Word: Generation Q, where she played Bella. She also cropped up in two episodes of the short-lived Party of Five reboot on Freeform.

Sari Is Also a Director

Sari Arambuo’s passion for storytelling has extended to the director’s chair. She’s helmed and produced marketing materials for major brands such as American Eagle and Snapchat according to her official site.

She also directed a testimonial video for the clothing chain H&M that focused on the company’s efforts toward diversity.

Sari Will Next Star in Legally Brown

In the pipeline for Arambulo is a short film entitled Legally Brown, directed by Kirsten Hoang and written by Maya Vyas. The short’s official logline can be read below (via Film Independent):

”A scrappy brown high schooler must fight her way to be Elle Woods when the lead of her school’s production of 'Legally Blonde: The Musical' gets seriously injured ten minutes before showtime.”

Sari Arambulo served as an associate producer on the project.

Sari Wants To Work With Reese Witherspoon

Arambulo has ambitions of working alongside Elle Woods herself, Reese Witherspoon, as she remarked to Unclear:

"I would love to work with Reese Witherspoon. I admire what she stands for and am a fan of her production company. My drama teacher always told me that we had similar personalities, so it would be great fun for me to work with this talented, empowered woman (and see if we are in fact similar!)"

As for her ideal role, she specifically mentioned that she has her sights on a “bad ass character” in an action movie:

"I would love to be a part of an action film playing a bad ass character who gets herself into all sorts of trouble."

How To Follow Sari Online

Sari Arambulo has a presence on Twitter (@sariarambulo) and Instagram (@sari.arambulo).

A.P. Bio is streamable on Netflix and Peacock.