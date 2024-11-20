The AP Bio TV show used a number of unique Toledo, Ohio filming locations during its four-year run on the air.

All Main AP Bio TV Show Filming Locations

AP Bio is set in Toledo, Ohio, but it was filmed in both Ohio and California across its four-year run.

All of the main filming locations will be detailed below:

International Park, Ohio

Many of AP Bio's riverside views are achieved through filming at International Park in Toledo, Ohio.

Originally developed as a port and docking area in the early 20th century, this park connected the city to international trade for years. In the present day, it serves as a memorial and testament to the city's legacy as a sea-based locale.

Huntington Center, Ohio

Outside of California, the state of Ohio served as a core location for AP Bio's production schedule. One of the main locations used was the Huntington Center in the city of Toledo.

AP Bio utilized the Huntington Center for a major hockey scene in "Walleye," Episode 12 of the first season, which was partially filmed in Los Angeles, California before going to Ohio.

Millikan High School, California

While Toledo, Ohio serves as the central location for AP Bio, the show is largely shot at Millikan High School, which is located in the Los Altos neighborhood of Long Beach, California. It is part of the Long Beach Unified School District.

This high school is used as the stand-in for Whitlock High School, which is where Glenn Howerton's Jack Griffin is relocated after his run at Harvard. The school is largely used for outside shots along with Marcus Kasperak's house.

Toledo Museum of Art, Ohio

Sections of AP Bio were filmed in the Toledo Museum of Art, located in the Old West End neighborhood of Toledo, Ohio.

This museum holds more than 30,000 objects and covers 280,000 square feet of land. Founded in 1901, it has seen multiple expansions, and it includes 15 classroom studios, a 1750-seat Peristyle concert hall, and a 176-seat lecture hall.

Maumee Indoor Theatre, Ohio

About nine miles away from Toledo, Maumee, Ohio serves as another important filming location for AP Bio, specifically the Maumee Indoor Theatre.

Operating as a movie theater in the real world, multiple scenes are shot at this theater through AP Bio's four seasons for a unique location away from the high school.

AP Bio made headlines after being canceled and brought back to life in 2019, lasting four two initial seasons before getting renewed for two more in 2020 and 2021.

The series featured Glenn Howerton (once rumored for the MCU's Reed Richards) as a disgraced Harvard philosophy professor forced to return to his hometown. There, he works as an A.P. biology teacher at the same high school he attended, leading to plenty of shenanigans and emotional moments for him.

AP Bio is now streaming on Netflix.