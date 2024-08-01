Sergio Herrera is rising to new levels of fame after appearing in Caracol Televisión's Love of My Life, and fans are seeking new information on the actor.

Love of My Life details a young couple (Joaquín and Mariana) torn apart by racial tensions before Joaquín eventually works his way into wealth and seeks revenge on those who hurt him. Netflix recently began streaming the 60-episode first season after its debut on Caracol Televisión.

Included in the cast is up-and-coming star Sergio Herrera, who appears in almost 20 episodes of this telenovela's first season.

Meet Sergio Herrera - Biography Details

Sergio Herrera

Sergio Herrera Previously Starred in Disney+'s Savage Rhythm

Amongst Sergio Herrera's credited appearances is a role in Savage Rhythm on Disney+, in which he starred in two episodes as a character named Vincente. The eight-episode series embraces a West Side Story-style narrative, showing two groups from opposite backgrounds who jump into a dance battle with each other.

In November 2021, he hyped up the series' 2022 debut on Instagram by letting fans know he and his crew were "cooking something tasty for you to enjoy soon:"

"I'm telling you that we're cooking something tasty for you to enjoy soon. A project full of color, delivery and good energy, where I met unmatched people. I hope to tell you very soon. Meanwhile, this is: CHAMPETA, THE RHYTHM OF THE EARTH by Disney+ HARRRRRRRRRR!!"

He also appeared in the 2023 Amazon Prime Video series Los Billis, playing Diego. This series was inspired by real events centered on one of Bogota, Colombia's most infamous teenage gangs and its impact on the country's pop culture.

He celebrated that series' release on Instagram in November 2023, thanking his team and castmates "for the trust" in him and his performance.

Sergio Was Always on the Ball While Filming Love of My Life

In Love of My Life, Herrera portrays a character named Joaquín Mosquera, a relentless young man who is in a relationship with Paula Castaño's Mariana Azcárate. They even have an intimate encounter with one another before he and his lover are caught and reported to the landowner nearby.

Speaking with Caracól TV (translated from Spanish), he explained how he was ready and prepared to shoot as many takes as necessary for a scene, saying he and his co-stars are "athletes of emotions."

He also referenced being barefoot on set for much of his shooting, laughing while assuring fans that he is always "ready for the shot:"

"I am great, always PPP, ready for the shot."

Sergio Used to Dub Over Movies For Fun

On his Instagram page, fans can see Herrera having fun with his profession by recording Spanish voice dubbing over popular movies.

These videos date back to November 2019, when he voiced Zachary Levi's role as Flynn Rider from the 2010 Disney movie Tangled in his native language.

He then took that hobby into the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, voicing over movies like 2018's Deadpool 2, 2007's Rush Hour 3, 2004's Shrek 2, and 2018's Venom.

Sergio Filmed an NSFW Ad for Durex

In June, Ferrera filmed a fairly NSFW Ad for Durex Columbia, as he detailed on Instagram.

This ad required him to go shirtless on camera as he promoted the condom brand, showing off the work he put in physically with his body.

In the caption, he detailed how acting is something that makes him "feel safer:"

"Acting is one of the places that makes me feel safer and to be safe you have to protect yourself, here's a video before going to function with the heads of protection"

How To Follow Sergio Herrera Online

Those looking to follow Sergio Herrera online can do so on Instagram (@elsergioherrera).

Love of My Life is streaming on Netflix.

Read more about other actors below:

Who Is Malachi Barton? 5 Things To Know About Zombies 4 Actor - Wiki Bio Details

Who Is Archie Barnes? 5 Things to Know About House of the Dragon's Oscar Tully Actor - Wiki Bio Details

Who Is Lou Gala? 5 Things to Know About Decameron Actress - Wiki Bio Details