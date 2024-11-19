AP Bio Season 2 Cast Changes & Removals Explained

Even years later, fans are still confused by the cast changes that came in AP Bio Season 2.

The NBC series, which is now streaming on Netflix, ran for four seasons from 2018 to 2021 where it was cancelled, revived, and then cancelled again.

The comedy show centers on a Harvard professor who is exiled from campus and forced to go back to his hometown to teach an AP biology class. He then uses these kids to get back at the professor who disgraced him at America's most prestigious university.

What Happened to Devin and Colin in AP Bio Season 2?

AP Bio

Fans jumping into AP Bio for the first time, as the NBC series makes its way to Netflix, may notice some pretty big cast changes between Season 1 and Season 2.

Several actors did not make the jump from the first and second seasons, namely Tom Bennett as Miles Leonard, Jacob McCarthy as Devin, and Tucker Albrizzi as Colin McConnell.

Tom Bennett's Miles served as the primary antagonistic force of Season 1, serving as the scholastic rival to Glenn Howerton's Dr. Jack Griffin.

Meanwhile, Devin and Colin were two students in Jack's class, who only ever showed up in the first set of episodes.

Seeing as the rivalry with Miles seems to resolve itself by the end of Season 1, it makes sense that he would not come back for Season 2, but fans have taken particular issue with the fact that neither Devin nor Colin came back in any form.

The exact reason for these cast changes has never been officially confirmed, but some have speculated it could have had something to do with scheduling conflicts that could not work around the NBC comedy.

At the time of filming, Albrizzi was set to star in the Netflix sitcom Mr. Iglesias and McCarthy was in the middle of production on both a movie and made-for-TV film.

Just because the series lost some fan-favorite names heading into Season 2, does not mean the AP Bio team packed things up and closed down.

No, they came back with a vengeance in Season 2, bringing forth a batch of new regular/recurring roles that would play into the series for seasons to come.

This list included the high school administrator Helen Demarcus (Paula Pell) and several new students joining the series central class - Keith (Brad Morris), Lynette (Elizabeth Alderfer), Eduardo (Miguel Lee), Caleb (Jacob Timothy Manown), and Joyce (Jaime Moy4er).

Following Season 2, the series would ultimately be cancelled, but would eventually be brought back for another two-season run, with much of the same cast on Peacock.

AP Bio is now streaming on Netflix.