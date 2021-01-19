Justice League: Zack Snyder Reveals New Image of Steppenwolf With Atlantean

While it isn't confirmed to be canon within the DC Extended Universe (yet), the Snyder Cut of Justice League is preparing for its long-awaited debut on HBO Max in just about two months. This project has been in the works since production took place on the theatrical cut of Justice League in 2016, and director Zack Snyder has poured his heart and soul into making his vision a reality this year.

Among comments on his uncomfortable situation with the 2017 theatrical release, Snyder spent most of 2020 laying out teases for the Snyder Cut via images from the studio and interviews with various news outlets. In his most recent social media blast, the DCEU directing regular teased another new image from his cut of Justice League, this time centered around one of the film's primary villains.

STEPPENWOLF V. ATLANTEAN

In a new post on his Vero account, Justice League director Zack Snyder revealed a new image of his work on the movie from in-studio. The image depicts Steppenwolf kneeling over what appears to be a dead or wounded Atlantean soldier, with the villain holding the soldier's helmet in his hand.

Below is the image that can be seen on the screen:

Zack Snyder's Justice League

The full image from Snyder's Vero account, including the recording studio and full screen, can be viewed below:

Zack Snyder's Vero

WHAT THIS MEANS

While this scene isn't a completely new addition to the Snyder Cut, it should have the opportunity for plenty of expansion and improvement from the original.

In the theatrical cut of Justice League, Steppenwolf invaded Atlantis to steal one of the three Motherboxes as a part of his plot for universal domination. That fight sequence took place entirely underwater after Aquaman returned from his conversation on land with Bruce Wayne.

This new shot seems to tease that some of the battle of Atlantis will take place above the waves with Steppenwolf kneeling on the ground over the fallen Atlantean soldier. Zack Snyder has teased for months that the alien war-lord will see a major upgrade in both look and story for the Snyder Cut; from everything that's been released so far, it appears to be a complete overhaul from what was released over three years ago.

The Snyder Cut of Justice League will release on HBO Max in March 2021.