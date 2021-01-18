Justice League: Zack Snyder Shares New Photo From Post-Production

Warner Bros. and the DC Extended Universe are preparing for a big year after a 2020 in which they brought one of the last fully-theatrical big-budget premieres of the year with February's Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey. After the streaming run for director Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 comes to an end on HBO Max, the studio will turn its focus to director James Gunn's The Suicide Squad releasing in August along with the long-awaited debut for the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

The director's cut of this problematic movie has been the topic of discussion among DC fans for most of the last couple of years, which only heightened after reports from summer 2020 detailed the abuse and misconduct that occurred on set before the movie's theatrical release in 2016. Director Zack Snyder's passion for this pet project helped to keep spirits high as accusations filled the news streams, and he showed this by regularly sharing updates on his progress on the movie.

This trend is continuing in 2021 thanks to a new social media blast.

NEWS

In a post on his Vero account, Justice League director Zack Snyder shared a photo update from the Co3 studio in Los Angeles of his continuing work on the Snyder Cut. The picture shows the editing bay along with an on-screen scene from the movie featuring Ray Fisher's Cyborg.

Zack Snyder's Vero

WHAT THIS MEANS

At first glance, this post is nothing out of the ordinary considering Zack Snyder shared updates similar to this every few weeks for much of last year. What's interesting about this one is that it confirms that the filmmaker is still working to finish the movie as its reported release date on HBO Max slowly inches closer.

There is no set date on which the Snyder Cut will arrive yet, although it's been confirmed that the four-hour cut will release in March 2021. That means there are only two months left until this mysterious entity becomes a reality and puts the horrible memories of the Justice League theatrical cut further into the past.

Snyder spent over half of 2020 in the trenches working to bring the Snyder Cut to life, which is especially daunting considering its length and how much visual effects work is needed for completion. Through the updates he's given, there are no signs pointing to how much work he still has to finish, but it would presumably be close to done with as few as six weeks before March.

As Snyder remains cryptic on his progress updates, it will continue to be a game of wait-and-see before more official news reveals itself. The Snyder Cut of Justice League will premiere on HBO Max in March 2021.