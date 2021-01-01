Zack Snyder Was Surprised Watching Joss Whedon's Justice League Cyborg Scene

2021 is going to be a year consisting of major releases for the DC Extended Universe as it works to rebuild its reputation after multiple controversial news blasts. This includes the continuing run for Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max, while director Zack Snyder officially brings his vision for Justice League to life with the ever-mysterious Snyder Cut.

Snyder has been especially active the last few weeks teasing changes that he will make to Justice League to help make his true vision for the movie a reality, which should be aided by a reported four-hour run time upon its debut. He assures the public that more depth will be given to both Steppenwolf and Darkseid as the antagonists of this cut, and the heroes will be treated with much more care and attention as their stories are reinvented from the 2017 theatrical release.

Director Joss Whedon finished the 2017 movie after Snyder left the project due to a family tragedy, and the end results left more questions than answers. This is especially the case with Snyder himself according to a recent recounting of how he learned of one particular scene's execution.

In a recent interview with Grace Randolph on the BeyondTheTrailer YouTube channel, Justice League director Zack Snyder revisited the movie's scene with Diana Prince meeting Victor Stone for the first time.

The theatrical cut of the movie, finished by director Joss Whedon, had Stone in just a sweat outfit as he met Diana on a dark sidewalk, which shocked Snyder upon seeing it for the first time:

"I guess this is the theatrical version. He sort of steps out in a hoodie, I don't know what that is... I had the guys prepare this [demo footage], so I hadn't even seen [Whedon's version]. I was surprised myself when I was looking at it before you came in. I was like 'Wait, what's this?' And they're like 'No, that's what it is in the movie, he just steps out like that.'"

Snyder's version of this scene has Cyborg fully revealed as a hero and flying into the scene to meet Diana, and the director reveals that he is already hiding one of the Motherboxes from the Parademons as the two heroes meet:

This is in London in the backlot at the studio. This is the shot. She's walking down the street, and then Cyborg's gonna come flying from the background [jet noises]. And he's gonna land right here, foomp... And he has his Motherbox back there, he's trying to hide it from the Parademons."

Cyborg and Wonder Woman, Snyder Cut

The full interview can be seen here, with Snyder's comments on the Victor/Diana scene coming at the 15:30 mark:

Every new interview from Zack Snyder seems to reveal a new change for the Snyder Cut of Justice League, and it comes more often than not with commentary on how Joss Whedon completely changed Snyder's work for the theatrical release.

This scene takes up a short amount of time in the original movie, but it's a pivotal moment as two key members of the Justice League meet for the first time. Steppenwolf had already taken the Motherbox in Themyscira by this point in the film, and it should be interesting to find out how this scene changes through the runtime of the Snyder Cut with Cyborg already possessing the second one.

This release once again puts into perspective how little communication there was on this movie after Snyder left, especially with the stories of how Whedon reportedly acted unprofessionally on set upon taking over. Now that Snyder has full control over the Justice League movie he wants to make, this scene and others will be put on display and used in the story the way Snyder originally wanted them to be used years ago. With just about three months until the movie officially debuts, it will be exciting to see if Snyder teases any more scenes like this that will be going through some major renovation.

The Snyder Cut of Justice League will release on HBO Max in March 2021.