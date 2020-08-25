Justice League: Zack Snyder Confirms the Superman-Centric Opening Scene of the Snyder Cut

DC FanDome was filled with information about the upcoming release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, bringing details that the project would take the form of a miniseries as well as brand new footage from the film. The trailer was packed with hints to differences in this new version of the film, as well as a plenty of easter eggs to look out for.

News about the upcoming miniseries has not slowed down by any means, with Snyder discussing aspects about the trailer including the decision to use 'Hallelujah' as a backing melody. Justice League was originally intended to be one of two parts, but Snyder said he does not expect the announcement of another film off the back of the Snyder Cut despite having ideas for where Lex Luthor could end up.

The director has now revealed what the opening scene of the Snyder Cut will be...

During the Reel in Motion Roundtable discussion with Zack Snyder, the Justice League director spoke about the opening scene of the Snyder Cut. After being prompted to talk about the shot of Superman dying in the most recent trailer, Snyder confirms that this moment will be explored further as the opening scene of the miniseries.

Snyder mentioned that "It's part of the way the credits are rendered". He likened the scene to the opening of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, where the opening credits are played over a recount of the death of Bruce Wayne's parents:

"There's a part where Superman pushes this Kryptonite, and in that moment, y'know, there's a lot of this, kind of, like, weird energy coming off of Doomsday and there's rocks floating...so that kind of frame rate, that kind of super slow motion, that's kind of where we are when we find that moment. So it's kind of the retelling, in some ways, from a certain perspective of that moment."

Zack Snyder also says that there is a reaction from Lois Lane within this sequence, which will reflect her "trajectory through Justice League" in terms of her emotions and feelings.

It seems as though Snyder will once again be retelling a traumatic event from the DC Universe to start his upcoming miniseries. The director mentions the reuse of a slow-motion frame rate in this scene, making this opening incredibly similar to the opening scene in Batman v Superman. Zack Snyder is probably doing this in order to stay in this emotional moment for even longer than was allowed at the end of BvS, emphasizing the emotional weight that accompanies Superman's death.

The original scene from Batman v Superman is much more focused on The Man of Steel and Doomsday, portraying the conflict and struggle between these two characters. Other characters are not brought in to provide their reactions before Superman's demise.

Therefore, this opening should provide more of a focus on this exact moment as Superman is killed, and the reactions from others in the scene. Snyder mentions there will be a reaction shot of Lois, so it is likely we will also see how Batman and Wonder Woman are affected by the demise of the Man of Tomorrow before their very eyes.

Fans will be able to see how the opening unfolds when the Snyder Cut premieres on HBO Max in 2021.