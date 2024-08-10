Who Is Julian Looman? 5 Things To Know About Mallorca Files Actor - Wiki Bio Details

Get the 411 on Julian Looman, one of the stars of BBC One’s The Mallorca Files.

As the title suggests, The Mallorca Files is a series in which two detectives, one Welsh and one German, take on cases that have occurred on the Spanish island of Mallorca. Elen Rhys and Julian Looman star in the drama.

Meet Julian Looman - Biography Details

BBC One

Julian Looman Studied at Vienna Conservatory

38-year-old Julian Looman went to school for acting, singing, and dance disciplines at the University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna in Austria. In fact, Looman himself is Austrian. He’s skilled in various dance styles, including jazz and tap.

The University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna was founded in 1817. It’s quite a prestigious institution—so much so that CEOWORLD Magazine once acknowledged it as one of the world’s finest performing arts schools.

Julian Won an Award for His Theater Performance in Cabaret

Looman served as the Master of Ceremonies in a Cabaret performed at the Grenzlandtheater Aachen. His role as emcee earned him the Kurt Sieder Prize in 2014. Seider was a German actor who started Grenzlandtheater Aachen, which is located in Aachen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

That’s not all. Looman additionally won the Audience Award (also known as the Karl Heinz Walther Prize) for his performance at Cabaret that year.

Julian Previously Starred in Emily in Paris, Constellation, & More

Standing 6’2”, Julian Looman is a recognizable presence in several popular projects apart from his co-leading role on The Mallorca Files.

Looman is perhaps best known for his roles in Netflix’s hit Emily in Paris, in which he portrayed Gerhard, and in the Apple TV+ sci-fi program Constellation, where he appeared as Frederic Duverger.

Julian Feels Liberated in His Mallorca Files Role

Speaking to The Majorca Daily Bulletin, Julian Looman detailed the part he plays on The Mallorca Files, Max Winter.

When asked about his approach to acting in a non-native language, Looman noted that it “takes off a lot of the pressure” as he is still required to speak with his natural German accent:

“What really helps is that I’m not expected to speak without a German accent. That takes off a lot of pressure – I just talk as I talk. English not being my first language also liberates me from over thinking about how to deliver the lines. The non-awareness of the multiple possibilities how to say that line in English is also an advantage sometimes. Just say it, just act.”

According to the actor, his Mallorca Files co-star Elen Rhys has been quite helpful in helping him get his English line deliveries on point:

“Elen and I will always run lines before any scene and if I have any questions, I will ask her. She is a huge help when it comes to getting my emphasis right. And, of course, we have rehearsals before each scene as well, which helps to nail the dialogue. Help comes from lots of corners if needed.”

Julian Lives in Vienna With His Family

Looman has roots in Vienna, where he lives with his family. Although, he is complimentary to the island of Mallorca, where he shoots his TV show. Looman described the island as “paradise” to the Berliner Morgenpost:

“I love the laissez-faire atmosphere. Of course this crazy nature with its mountain ranges, small villages and the sea. And the light is incredibly beautiful. Every time I land: I'm in paradise.”

And even though he has the privilege of working somewhere so beautiful, he doesn’t seem to want to move there full time, preferring Vienna for at least part of the year:

“It would be an option, but where we live in Vienna, the children are well integrated into everyday life. And I love Vienna too. I'll see if I can combine both - perhaps through a second home.”

How To Follow Julian Looman Online

Julian Looman is on Instagram (@julianlooman) and Facebook (@julianlooman official).

The Mallorca Files is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

