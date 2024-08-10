The Mallorca Files debuted its third season on Amazon Prime Video in August 2024, leaving fans wondering if Season 4 will ever release.

The procedural made the jump to Amazon Prime Video for Season 3, following three British detectives as they solve crimes on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

The Mallorca Files Season 4 Release Prospects

Amazon Prime Video

The BBC and Amazon Prime Video announced in June 2024 that the streamer had acquired the exclusive global rights for The Mallorca Files. The deal began with the Season 3 premiere on August 8, 2024, opening the doors to a new audience.

With only days passed since The Mallorca Files returned for its third outing, as of writing, Amazon Prime Video has yet to renew it for Season 4.

That said, the British series, described by the BBC as a "feel-good detective drama," is already making a splash on Amazon Prime Video.

The Mallorca Files made it into the Top 10 ranking on Amazon's streaming service (via Flix Patrol), making it increasingly likely that the global giant would be open to more episodes down the line.

Speaking with Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz, star Elen Rhys was asked what the future holds for her and expressed her hopes that will involve not just Season 4 of The Mallorca Files, but "loads more of it:"

Q: "Elen, are we allowed to know what's next from you professionally or is it all Mallorca Files forever and ever and this is your swansong, or do we have to wait for an embargo to lift to know what's next?" Rhys: "I hope it's Mallorca Files forever and ever. I'd be very happy to keep going and doing loads more of it..."

While Season 1 debuted in November 2019 and the second followed just over a year later in February 2021, the wait for Season 3 was far longer, taking over three years for it to come back on its new Amazon home.

As such, even if The Mallorca Files is renewed for Season 4, it's impossible to tell when it could be released with such varied gaps in the past.

What Could Happen in The Mallorca Files Season 4?

Now that Max's girlfriend Carmen left Mallorca for a new job in Madrid, the tension between him and Miranda has continued to build, even posing as a couple and almost sharing a kiss as part of their deceit while undercover.

Max found himself coming under fire while preventing the assassination of a high-profile target during the Season 3 finale. After being shot by an unknown figure at a party, Max thankfully survived with the help of a bulletproof vest.

The Mallorca Files Season 3 may not have delivered the long-awaited kiss between Max and Miranda fans had hoped for after the former had recently become single again. But with the spark still alight, Season 4 could see the detective duo finally take their relationship romantic.

Perhaps down the line, viewers could see Max and Miranda struggling to juggle their professional and personal relationship. The Mallorca Files could one day explore the difficulties of the pair working together in a dangerous setting while juggling their romance, opening the doors to plenty of problems.

Beyond that, The Mallorca Files crew will undoubtedly have a fresh mystery to uncover in Season 4 as their characters develop.

The Mallorca Files Season 3 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, while the first two seasons are on BritBox.