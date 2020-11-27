Marvel's Blade Frustrations | Deadpool 3's Wolverine Plot | New Arrowverse Crossover | Avengers 5 Script Update | Ant-Man 3 Trailer Update | Disney+ Daredevil Plot Details | Loki Season 2 Trailer | All Marvel D23 Announcements | Avengers 6 Director Update |

Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye: Evidence Indicates New York City Filming Next Month

Hawkeye on left with yellow background of city and logo in foreground
By Pierre Chanliau Posted:

What has become one of the more low-key shows in Marvel Studios' Disney+ lineup, Hawkeye, has become oddly frustrating for fans due to a lack of any announcement regarding the role of Kate Bishop, who still hasn't been officially cast.

One name that continues to pop up is Hailee Steinfeld, most known for her role as Charlie in Bumblebee. Long has she been rumored to have been eyed for Bishop's role and was later reported to have actually signed onto the series but with no confirmation from Marvel Studios.

Way back in June, the working title for the series was reported to be "Anchor Point," likely in reference to the name of a comic volume starring Kate Bishop. Production would be reported to begin in October until it was further delayed to November. Jeremy Renner soon began posting about his training for the role, even implying that they had begun shooting or doing makeup tests.

However, it seems that Hawkeye will officially begin filming in earnest in very early December, so maybe fans will finally get a glimpse of who's playing Hawkeye's eventual successor.

NEWS

Chris Welch of The Verge has found flyers indicating that Hawkeye, also known by its working title "Anchor Point," will be filming in downtown Brooklyn on December 2.

 

WHAT THIS MEANS

Fans should hopefully get some clarification on who is playing Kate Bishop in the coming weeks. After Kamala Khan, Jennifer Walker, and Marc Spector were cast over the last several months, that leaves only Bishop as the last lead character without an actor.

At this point, it seems very apparent that Hailee Steinfeld will indeed be playing the part, despite there being a potential scheduling conflict with her Apple TV + series Dickinson, or that her contract with the streaming competitor would not allow it. However, Steinfeld was first reported to be offered the role of Kate Bishop by Variety, a reliable trade, and no other actress has been reported to be approached or rumored since then.

It remains to be seen if Marvel Studios will make an official announcement in the coming weeks or if Steinfeld will be seen on set alongside Jeremy Renner.

RELATED ARTICLES

READ MORE ABOUT

LATEST NEWS

How She-Hulk Episode 7 Secretly Sets Up Daredevil Plot
Christian Bale Has 1 Star Wars Role In Mind
Daredevil's Karen Page Breaks Silence on MCU Return Prospects Following Reboot Reveal
Photos: James Gunn Gets Married to Suicide Squad's Jennifer Holland
First Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever Box Office Projections Revealed

TRENDING

Elizabeth Olsen Breaks Silence on Deadpool 3’s Wolverine Reveal
New Deadpool 3 Video Reveals Uncensored Version of MCU Announcement
Bruce Banner’s Biggest Fear Just Came True in She-Hulk Episode 7
MCU Phase 5-6: Disney Confirms 12 Release Dates for Upcoming Movies
Hugh Jackman Addresses How Marvel Convinced Him to Return as MCU Wolverine