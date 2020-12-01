Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye & Ms. Marvel Disney+ Shows Rumored For 2021 Release Dates

It has certainly been a vacant year for Marvel Studios and the rest of Hollywood due to the ongoing pandemic that halted productions and delayed theatrical releases. However, it seems like Marvel Studios has righted the ship by completing production for multiple series and movies. Other projects, like Loki, are about to be completed any week now, and Spider-Man 3 is moving full steam ahead.

Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye, two other high profile series for Disney+ are also in the middle of production, but it's been up in the air when they will release. The last known release dates for both of them was from a likely outdated Disney+ digital pamphlet from France, indicating that Hawkeye would release in 2021 and Ms. Marvel in 2022.

In August, Christopher Marc of The Ronin correctly reported that The Falcon and the Winter Solider would be delayed into 2021 and has a new report regarding the releases of Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye.

NEWS

According to Christopher Marc of The Ronin, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye are reportedly planned to release in 2021, despite the ongoing pandemic. Marc stipulates that plans can change quite easily and quickly, like everything in this turbulent production climate has.

Marc also reinforces that She-Hulk and Moon Knight won't begin production until March, heavily implying that they won't be released until 2022.

WHAT THIS MEANS

If Christopher Marc is correct, and Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye finish production and release in 2021, it's going to paint a pretty funny and contrasting picture from the drought that has gone on in 2020 for fans.

It would mean that Marvel Studios would be releasing a total of six series and four movies—all in 2021:

WandaVision — January 15, 2021

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — 2021

Loki — 2021

Ms. Marvel — 2021

Hawkeye — 2021

What If...? — Summer 2021

Black Widow — May 7, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — July 9, 2021

Eternals — November 5, 2021

Spider-Man 3 — December 17th, 2021

Fans may have been dying of thirst due to the lack of Marvel Studios content for all of 2020, but they'll soon happily drown in it as a backlog of content that Marvel Studios has held back starts pouring onto Disney+ and possibly theaters in 2021.

This would certainly make Disney's streaming service a must-have for families and older fans as their original content, aside from The Mandalorian, will finally begin to release, justifying subscribing to the service beyond a single original Star Wars show.