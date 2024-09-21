Here's Why Jan Kills Tim Kono In Only Murders In the Building

Only Murders in the Building Season 1's suspect, Jan, has a sinister intention behind killing Tim Kono.

Jan Bellows (Amy Ryan) is a professional bassoonist and a resident of the Arconia, the building where Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) live.

In Hulu's crime and mystery series, she is romantically entangled with Tim Kono (Julian Cihi) and, later, Charles.

Why & How Did Jan Kill Tim Kono?

Jan Bellows' unstable self and psychological problems ultimately lead to the murder of her former lover, Tim Kono.

Before dating Charles, Jan and Tim shared a secret romantic history. However, Tim breaks up with Jan after presumably noticing her possessive nature.

Jan doesn't take the breakup lightly, and this prompts her to map out a plan to kill Tim. She uses her charm to invite Tim to her place, using this as an opportunity to poison him with the drink she offers.

The effects of the poison get to Tim once he arrives home. Jan, who used a recording of herself playing bassoon in her room to cover her tracks, follows Tim to his place to watch him die from the poison.

Unsatisfied with his initial death, Jan makes it more gruesome by shooting him to make it look like a suicide.

How Did Charles, Mabel, & Oliver Capture Jan?

Charles, Mabel, and Oliver spearhead the investigation to find out the culprit behind Tim's murder.

Charles, who is love-struck and distracted by his feelings for Jan, does not believe Mabel and Oliver's conclusion that his girlfriend might be the killer. He even lets Jan know about their investigation, which is a crucial mistake.

The Brazzos star realizes that something is off with Jan, but it is too late after she notices that Charles already suspects her.

Jan then utilizes the same poison that she used to kill Tim to an already-dizzy Charles while also admitting the truth to him that she is the main culprit who they are trying to find.

Charles secretly records Jan's confession on his phone in a last-ditch effort.

In a desperate attempt to escape, she also intentionally leaks toxic fumes into the Arconia, but her plan fails after Mabel and Oliver successfully stop her. The police arrest her, and Charles is treated after being poisoned.

What Happens to Jan in Only Murders in the Building's Future Seasons?

Jan remains a recurring figure in Only Murders in the Building Season 2 after Charles seeks her help in his investigation behind Bunny Folger's death.

The pair reminisces about their past, and Jan still believes she is in a relationship with Charles. As a result, he uses his stunt double and best friend, Sazz (Jane Lynch), to break up with Jan, cementing the end of their relationship.

After being absent from Season 3, she returns in Only Murders in the Building Season 4 after escaping prison since she is worried that she hasn't heard anything about Sazz (who is dead around this time).

Jan visits Charles to tell him how vital Sazz is to her life, noting that Sazz is the main reason she is not hellbent on killing Charles. She later escapes again, with the police still in pursuit of her after Episode 1.

Since Charles is the main target of Season 4's killer and Sazz is already dead, there is a good chance that Jan might return in the latter episodes to help the leading trio again.

She might even have a redemption arc if she saves Charles from the actual killer.

Only Murders in the Building Season 1 is streaming on Hulu. New episodes of Season 4 are available to stream on Hulu every Tuesday at midnight PT.