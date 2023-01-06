James Gunn Teases First Superhero TV Show from DC Studios on the Way

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn just hinted that his first official TV show within the new DC Universe (DCU) is in the early stages of development.

Gunn and his partner, Peter Safran, are currently hard at work developing the plan for the new era of the DCU, moving towards new stars and characters with a fresh slate over the next few years. For the most part, fans are looking forward to seeing what theatrical movies are included in this slate, although there are sure to be new streaming projects from DC’s TV side as well.

Thus far, there are a couple of shows still reported to be in development such as Gunn's Peacemaker Season 2 and Matt Reeves' Penguin spin-off, although nothing has been confirmed about their status following the change in management.

But now, as Gunn prepares to reveal his official plans for what the DCU has in store for the next few years, he's also hinted that new material from the TV side is in the works as well.

New DC TV on the Way From James Gunn

In a new update on Twitter, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn revealed that he's already completed part of the writing for the first new unannounced TV show coming to the DC Universe.

While he didn't indicate which hero or villain would be featured in this new show, he noted that his new slate of projects is already in motion after writing the first third of the mysterious series - along with having several major DC meetings and some post-production on Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3:

"My day: wrote 1/3 of an unannounced DC TV show; ok’d 100 VFX shots, did reference acting for Rocket, & gave editing notes for Vol 3; & had two big DC Studios meetings."

