James Gunn Releases List of 64 Songs Considered for Guardians of the Galaxy Soundtracks

With the worldwide Coronavirus quaratine now pushing over a month, the public is continually looking for new and interesting ways to pass the time. As non-essential businesses in every city continue to keep their doors closed, including the entire film world putting everything on hold until further notice, movie industry professionals and fans alike have been constantly on the lookout for things to help keep optimism going. Thankfully, celebrities and fans are uniting as much as possible through isolated public platforms and social media. One of the biggest of these social media personalities has recently shared a new way to pass the time, and one that will hit close to home for those who love the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a new Twitter release, Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy director James Gunn has shared a Spotify playlist with 64 songs that comprise "Meredith Quill's Complete Awesome Mix." The complete list includes:

“You Make Me Feel Like Dancing – Remastred” by Leo Sayer

“Cruel to Be Kind” by Nick Lowe

“Mama Told Me (Not To Come)” by Three Dog Night

“Do You Wanna Make Love” by Peter McCann

“She’s Gone” by Daryl Hall & John Oates

“Stumblin’ In” by Suzi Quatro and Chris Norman

“Suffragete City by 2012 Remaster” - David Bowie

“Satellite of Love” by Lou Reed

“Every Time I Think of You” by The Babys

“I’m Gonna Love You Just A Little More Baby” by Barry White

“Your Daddy Don’t Know” by Toronto

“The Ballad Of El Goodo” by Big Star

“For Once In My Life” by Stevie Wonder

“I Just Want To Be Your Everything” by Andy Gibb

“Children Of The Revolution” by T. Rex

“Hard Luck Woman” by KISS

“Flashlight” by Parliament

“Magic” by Pilot

“New York Groove” by Ace Frehley

“Heart Of Glass – Special Mix” by Blondie

“Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing” by Stevie Wonder

“Still The Same” by Bob Seger

“Once Bitten, Twice Shy” by Ian Hunter

“Lovely Day” by Bill Withers

“Never Been To Spain” by Three Dog Night

“Lonely Boy” by Andrew Gold

“Everybody Plays The Fool” by The Main Ingredient

“Oh! You Pretty Things – 2015 Remaster” by David Bowie

“Sky High” by Jigsaw

“Livin’ Thing” by Electric Light Orchestra

“No Matter What – Remastered 2010” by Badfinger

“Isn’t It Time” by The Babys

“Spaceball Ricochet” by T. Rex

“Bungle in the Jungle” by Jethro Tull

“Love is the Answer” by Utopia

“My Maria” by B.W. Stevenson

“Sentimental Lady” by Bob Welch

“Perfect Day” by Lou Reed

“Somebody to Love” by Queen

“Renegade” by Styx

“50 Ways to Leave Your Lover” by Paul Simon

“Just What I Needed” by The Cars

“Couldn’t Get It Right” by Climax Blues Band

“So It Goes” by Nick Lowe

“Wichita Lineman” by Glen Campbell

“Caught in a Dream” by Alice Cooper

“20th Century Boy” by T. Rex

“Magnet and Steel” by Walter Egan

“Because the Night” by Patti Smith

“Never Been Any Reason” by Head East

“Hot Child in the City” by Nick Gilder

“Back of A Car” by Big Star

“Jet - Remastered 2010” by Wings

“Metal Guru” by T. Rex

“Moonlight Feels Right” by Starbuck

“Lights” by Journey

“Love Is Like Oxygen” by Sweet

“Sir Duke” by Stevie Wonder

“Alison” by Elvis Costello

“Dream Police” by Cheap Trick

“Someone Saved My Life Tonight” by Elton John

“Rock Me Gently” by Andy Kim

“Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)” by John Lennon, The Plastic Ono Band

“Even The Losers” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

While Gunn has been at the forefront of making the team of loveable misfits a household name, he has recieved tremendous amounts of praise for his use of pop music in both of his first two movies. "Guardians of the Galaxy Awesome Mix, Vol. 1" made a huge splash in on the charts upon its release, peaking at the #4 position in 2014. The follow-up mix for Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 repeated the same peak chart placement upon its debut in 2017. Songs such as Blue Suede's "Hooked on a Feeling" from the trilogy's debut trailer, along with Baby Groot's opening dance number to Electric Light Orchestra's "Mr. Blue Sky," brought the music of the 70s and 80s back into the spotlight thanks to Gunn's brilliance using these songs and more in the films.

While any combination of the songs on Gunn's new Spotify playlist would be a great fit for the upcoming sequel, the nearly four-hour long compilation at least makes for great listening and a nice bit of fun through the current state of world affairs. Listening to any of the songs that Star-Lord and his mother loved is a sure-fire way to lighten the mood, even through weeks of quarantine. James Gunn is currently preparing for Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, which still has no confirmed release date for the MCU's upcoming slate.