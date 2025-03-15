James Gunn's Next DCU Project Will Be 'Connected' to 2025's Superman (Confirmed)

The next DCU entry heavily involving DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn will be connected to his 2025 Superman solo outing.

After Creature Commandos served as the new DCU's soft open, the franchise will be underway with the release of Gunn's Superman movie this July. While test screenings for Superman have come with mixed reviews, anticipation is still high to see this new take on the DC Universe start on the big screen.

Of course, Gunn will not direct or write everything in his new franchise considering his position, but he is still expected to be heavily involved as a creative force moving forward in the DCU.

New James Gunn DCU Project's Connection to Superman

DC Studios

Speaking at a DC press conference with partner Peter Safran (via Collider), DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn addressed the next project he will write for the DCU.

When asked if that next project would be a sequel to Superman, Gunn took the cryptic route with his response. Currently, he is writing what will be his next directing job, only saying "it's connected" to his upcoming Superman film:

"I'm writing and directing something else that would be the next directing thing. It's about...it's connected."

After being asked to clarify what that project would be, Gunn refused to confirm or deny it being a Superman sequel but would not give any indication of what it was:

"I'm writing something that's within the DCU, that's my next project."

Gunn is also heavily involved as the director and writer for Peacemaker Season 2, another project with heavy ties to 2025's Superman. That show is set to debut on Max in August.

What to Expect From James Gunn's DCU Post-Superman

Currently, nearly a dozen projects are confirmed for development in James Gunn's new DCU over the next few years. While many already have directors and/or writers hired, Gunn could still take either or both positions on any number of shows or movies planned for release.

Based on his affinity for team-up films like the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and The Suicide Squad, some think he may be a good fit for one of DC's similar upcoming movies.

The first of those team-up movies is The Authority, featuring a darker team of antiheroes akin to Prime Video's The Boys. He is also setting that team up via The Engineer's appearance in Superman, which could be a natural lead-off point for him to move to The Authority's solo film.

Also confirmed for development is a Teen Titans movie, which will be that group's first time getting a live-action film. This could set Gunn up for success with a younger team of heroes, which doesn't have as much popularity as something like Superman.

For now, Gunn is using 2025 to primarily focus on Superman and Peacemaker Season 2.

Superman is set to soar into theaters on July 11.