James Gunn Promised to Re-Release 1 Controversial DCEU Movie, Reveals Director

One director revealed that DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn promised an exciting re-release for a highly-talked-about DCEU movie.

While the DC universe is heading for a reboot, it was a rocky road to get there due to the plethora of cancellations.

From Batgirl's well-documented abandonment to a series of Arrowverse cancellations, Warner Bros. Discovery went all-in to lay the groundwork for a fresh start for the DCU.

Release the Ayer Cut? David Ayer Weighs In

DC

Suicide Squad director David Ayer shared an important Ayer Cut update on X (formerly known as Twitter).

In his post, Ayer confirmed that DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn told him that his director's cut of Suicide Squad will be released at some point:

“Gunn told me it would have its time to be shared.”

In March 2023, a Spanish-speaking fan, via Comic Book Resources (CBR), admitted that he doubts that the Ayer Cut would ever be released under Gunn's leadership.

Ayer then responded with a Spanish tweet of his own, noting that he already spoke with Gunn while teasing that "good things are coming:"

“I spoke to him a while ago. All with patience. He has the right to put together his new universe before visiting the past. Cheer up. Good things are coming.”

In November 2022, Gunn pointed out that he feels it's important to "acknowledge...the fans" as they look at different things they want to see for the future of the DC Universe:

"As the new (& first ever) CEOs of DC Studios, Peter & I think it’s important we acknowledge you, the fans, & let you know we hear your different desires for the pathways forward for DC."

The director also said that he's "listening & open to everything" as he looks ahead to his next task as DC Studios chief:

"Although our ability to interact on Twitter has been lessened due to the workload of our new positions, we are listening & open to everything as we embark on this journey, & will continue to do so for the next few years."

Will James Gunn Really Release the Ayer Cut?

David Ayer's comments about James Gunn's assurance that the Ayer Cut of the Suicide Squad will be released sometime in the future is an encouraging sign.

This update also indicates that the new DC regime would not only focus on bringing in new characters and stories on-screen, but it could also fix issues in the past by finally showcasing the controversial Ayer Cut.

The fact that Gunn is open to listening to what the fans want while still striking a balance between releasing DCU and Elseworld projects could hint that there is a good chance that the Ayer Cut will end up being released, similar to how Zack Snyder's Justice League was unveiled on Max.

Meanwhile, Ayer previously said that his cut of Suicide Squad is vastly better than the theatrical version.

In fact, the director even noted that there's "no need for reshoots" for his cut. Instead, "[there’s] just some VFX work [needed]" for it to become ready for a full release.

Given that Ayer is passionate about his cut, it's safe to assume that he will go all-in in promoting it once the studio gives the go-ahead for a re-release.

Suicide Squad is streaming on Max.