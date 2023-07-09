Jack Ryan Season 4 is filled with interesting newcomers and notable franchise mainstays led by John Krasinski's titular character.

Jack Ryan made headlines when it returned for a fourth and final season on Amazon Prime Video, mainly due to the show's stellar debut and Krasinki's impressive portrayal.

The series also boasts an 88% critic rating and a 71% audience score from Rotten Tomatoes, all before bringing one more thrilling season of TV into the spotlight.

Jack Ryan Season 4: Every Actor & Character

John Krasinski - Jack Ryan

John Krasinski returns as the titular character in Season 4.

After successfully preventing a major international incident in Season 3, the latest batch of episodes took things to a whole new level when it was revealed that he is up against a dangerous terrorist organization that is hellbent on destroying the world.

Aside from dealing with the terrorist threat, Season 4 features Ryan in his new role as the CIA Acting Deputy Director.

Krasinski is known for his roles in The Office and A Quiet Place, and he recently portrayed an alternate version of Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Michael Kelly - Mike November

Michael Kelly reprises his role as Mike November in Jack Ryan Season 4.

Mike is one of the few loyal allies that Jack Ryan has in the series. In fact, this loyalty was further proven in Season 3 when the titular character's back was against the wall.

Formerly a CIA Station Chief, the character's valuable expertise and experience could prove useful for Ryan's newly minted position as the CIA's acting director.

Kelly is best known for his work in House of Cards, Man of Steel, Invincible, and most recently, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Wendell Pierce - James Greer

Wendell Pierce portrays James Greer in Season 4, Ryan's boss in the Terror, Finance, and Arms Division (T-FAD), a former CIA station chief, and a loyal ally.

Despite his loyalty to Ryan, Greer isn't always on the same page with how the titular character tries to handle things.

Pierce's past credits include HBO's The Wire, Suits, and Fox's Accused.

Betty Gabriel - Elizabeth Wright

Betty Gabriel plays Elizabeth Wright in Jack Ryan Season 4, reprising her role from Season 3. In the new season, Wright is the new CIA Director who is working alongside Ryan to help uncover the secrets behind the dangerous terrorist organization.

Gabriel's previous roles were from Get Out, The Twilight Zone, Clickbait, and Westworld.

Abbie Cornish - Cathy Mueller

Abbie Cornish plays Cathy Mueller, Ryan's romantic interest in Season 1 who returns in the final season. The character is a physician who is an expert in infectious diseases.

Cornish's past credits include Somersault, Sucker Punch, and Candy.

Michael Peña - Domingo Chavez

Michael Peña joins the star-studded cast of Jack Ryan Season 4 as Domingo Chavez, a character described by Jack Ryan as the deadliest operative the CIA has ever deployed.

Domingo "Ding" Chavez is actually a popular character in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six series, and Season 4 is rumored to set up a potential spin-off headlined by Peña's CIA operative.

Speaking with RadioTimes in June, the actor addressed rumors of a potential spin-off starring his character, noting that it "would be cool:"

"Yeah, that would be cool. To be honest with you, because I love the world and I love the… it would be slightly different, obviously, without Jack Ryan."

Peña is best known for his role as Luis, Scott Lang's best friend, in the MCU's Ant-Man movies. The actor's other credits include Narcos: Mexico, Crash, and The Shield.

Louis Ozawa - Chao Fah

Louis Ozawa joins Michael Peña as one of the important new characters in Jack Ryan Season 4. The actor portrays Chao Fah, one of the primary (and dangerous) foes of Ryan.

Ozawa described his character as someone who "may or may not be the character from Southeast Asia who is an ambitious businessman looking for a better life for his wife and child."

Ozawa previously starred in films such as Predators and The Bourne Legacy.

Okieriete Onaodowan - Adebayo “Ade” Osoji

Okieriete Onaodowan is a new series regular in Season 4 who portrays a character named Adebayo Osoji.

The actor has yet to appear in the first two episodes of Season 4. Considering the world of spies where Ryan is, Osoji could either be a strong ally or a dangerous foe.

Onaodowan is best known for his role as Dean Miller in Station 19.

Michael McElhatton - Bill Tuttle

Michael McElhatton plays Bill Tuttle, the leader of an assault team who orders his men to infiltrate the house of the Nigerian president to kill him. The character is confirmed to be working under Chao Fah.

McElhatton's past roles include Roose Bolton in Game of Thrones and other credits in The Hallow, and The Autopsy of Jane Doe.

David Bedella - President Charles Bachler

David Bedella reprises his role as United States President Charles Bachler.

Bedella is known for Jerry Springer: The Opera and Batman Begins.

Derek Cecil - Senator Henshaw

Derek Cecil portrays Senator Henshaw, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee who interrogates Jack Ryan about the assassination of the Nigerian president.

Cecil's past roles include Mall Cop, The Killing Floor, and The Listener.

Nancy Lenehan - Senator Jennings

Nancy Lenehan has a recurring role in Season 4 as Senator Henshaw, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee who presses Jack Ryan about his previous missions.

Lenehan's credits include Catch Me If You Can, The Great Outdoors, and Worst Week.

John Schwab - Thomas Miller

John Schwab reprises his Season 3 role as Thomas Miller in the latest season, the former director of the CIA.

After being demoted due to his general incompetence, the character returns in Season 4 and it was revealed that he is covering up a secret operation called Pluto.

Schwab's past credits include Zero Dark Thirty and The Queen's Gambit, and he also played a different minor role in 2014's Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit starring Chris Pine.

Jack Ryan Season 4 is streaming on Prime Video.