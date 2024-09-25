Who Is Jack Jonk? Only Murders In the Building Season 4 Character Explained

Oliver Putnam's (Martin Short) budding rival to Loretta's (Meryl Streep) heart and her new co-star is finally unmasked as Jack Jonk in Only Murders in the Building Season 4, Episode 5.

A secondary storyline in Season 4 of Hulu's comedy series dives deep into Oliver's fixation on finding out the identity of his girlfriend's Hollywood co-star whom he is jealous of which he later learns to be Jack Jonk.

Jack Jock's Identity & Connections to Loretta Explained

Jack Jonk

Oliver's insecurity takes the spotlight in Only Murders in the Building Season 4, Episode 5 after he discovers from a Page Six article that Loretta's co-star in the Grey's Anatomy spin-off Family Burn Unit, Jack Jonk, is a muscular man who has built a reputation for using his jonk (yes) to attract his fellow actors.

Jonk is set to star as Loretta's love interest for a four-episode arc of her TV show. He is also a former Olympic swimmer.

This reveal sends Oliver into a tailspin where he tries to prove to Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and anyone listening that he is still physically active despite his age.

To hammer his point down, Oliver volunteers to reenact Sazz's killer's actions from Arconia West to East and he tries to beat the record of 12 minutes.

Unfortunately, he ends up finishing the retracing of steps in 37 minutes.

Making matters worse, his obsession with Jack Jonk prompts Marshall (Jin Ha), the screenwriter of the Only Murders in the Building movie, to alter the script and make Oliver's character in the film insecure like his real-life counterpart.

Zach Galifianakis, the actor who will play Oliver in the film, also adds fuel to the fire by telling him about Jonk's sexual reputation when he "jonked" all seven of Snow White's gender-bent dwarves behind the scenes.

Will Jack Jonk Appear in Future Only Murders in the Building Episodes?

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 appears to be building up to a confrontation between Oliver Putnam and Jack Jonk in the upcoming episodes, potentially in the finale.

The clash between the two may happen in the Only Murders in the Building movie premiere where Oliver could finally have some sort of redemption and try to win back Loretta from Jonk's clutches.

Still, many would agree that seeing Oliver in his insecure phase is an entertaining narrative tool that keeps viewers hooked.

The hope is to see more of it in the latter episodes before eventually showing the much-awaited confrontation.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4, Episode 5 is streaming on Hulu.