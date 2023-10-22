Invincible Season 2 Poster Spoils Resurrection of 1 Major Dead Character

According to the official poster art for Invincible Season 2, the series just resurrected a dead character.

After waiting over two years, fans are excited to finally get new Invincible episodes. Audiences are only weeks away, with new episodes dropping on November 3.

The last time viewers saw the superhero-filled world of the series, Omni-Man just betrayed planet Earth and his family, killing millions of people in the process. After nearly killing his son, Mark Grayson, Nolan decided to leave Earth instead of assimilating it for the Viltrumites.

But, there is someone who died at Nolan's hands and looks to be getting a second lease on life.

Looks Like Donald is Alive and Well for Season 2

The official poster art for Invincible Season 2 shows a major character alive and well who was last seen violently killed.

The person in question is none other than Donald, Cecil's right-hand man, who is sitting at the back of the bus just behind Immortal Man, and decidedly not dead.

Donald was last seen in Season 1, Episode 7, where he was keeping an eye on Debbie and Nolan from across the street from their family home.

Upon discovering that he is being spied on, Omni-Man is not too happy and ends up violently killing everyone hiding in the shadows. The rampage eventually ends when he crushes Donald's spine, shortly before the entire house they're stationed in blows up in an attempt to stop Nolan (it doesn't).

So How Exactly Is Donald Still Alive?

So how is Donald more than just decomposing mush at this point? There are a few explanations.

One possibility is that he survived his attack at Nolan's hands. This would have only happened if Cecil managed to teleport into the house and retrieve Donald (the agent could also have secretly had a way to teleport).

This hypothetical isn't very likely, and if Donald could teleport on his own, one would imagine he'd do it long before Nolan could get his hands on him.

The more probable situation is that Donald will be a cyborg in Season 2. After all, Cecil did capture D.A. Sinclair last season, where he was responsible for some grotesque human/robot hybrids named ReAnimen.

It would be very much like Cecil to have utilized Sinclair's knowledge and refined those abilities to create a new Donald.

This is further backed by how, in the comics, Donald is a cyborg in the first place. Cecil also goes on to have quite a connection to the ReAnimen, which is something the show will probably explore going forward.

Invincible Season 2, Part 1 starts streaming on November 3 on Prime Video.