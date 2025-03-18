Inside Season 2 features a brand-new wave of content creators set to compete in wild and unexpected challenges for a chance to win the grand prize of €1 million prize.

Inside was initially introduced as a reality competition streaming series on YouTube hosted by Sidemen. As it transitions to Netflix, Season 2 highlights ten contestants who will stay in a house for a week while competing in so-called Sidemen challenges.

If they fail to succeed in the different challenges present, the prize fund will be diminished. Ultimately, there can only be one winner who will bag the coveted grand prize.

Inside Season 2 premiered on Netflix on March 17.

Inside Season 2 Cast Guide: Every Main Contestant

Whitney Adebayo, 26

Whitney Adebayo

Instagram: @whitneyadebayo

Joining the pool of contestants in Inside Season 2 is Love Island 2023 runner-up Whitney Adebayo.

Aside from her memorable Love Island stint (read more about what happened to the 2024 edition of the reality series), Whitney is now the proud host of a podcast called What's It Giving? alongside her sister, Lizzy Adebayo.

She is looking to use her experience in Love Island as a way for her to have an advantage over the other competitors in the Netflix reality series.

At the end of the day, she just wants to be herself and bring out her best in the grand scheme of things.

Mandi Vakili, 32

Mandi Vakili

Instagram: @mandi_vakili

Mandi Vakili is best known for being an influencer and podcaster. She is the host of Sisters in the City podcast and a Fashion Nova ambassador.

Love Island fans may recognize Mandi since she is the real-life sister of Anna who was a contestant in the 2019 edition of the reality series.

One of her main goals is to reinvent and properly introduce herself in Inside Season 2 by doing everything to make an impact and hopefully, win the grand prize.

George Clarke, 24

George Clarke

Instagram: @georgeclarkeey

Described as the man who put the "ick in TikTok" and the "odd in podcaster," 24-year-old online viral sensation and comedian George Clarke joins the pool of contestants in Inside Season 2.

George admits that his followers would describe him as someone who is awkward and single.

He is confident that he will not spend money inside to prevent him from diminishing the grand prize, considering that he doesn't really spend that much cash outside.

George also says that being part of Inside Season 2 is "quite cool" because he gets to spend a week away from his phone, which is unusual for him.

PK Humble, 27

PK Humble

Instagram: @pk_humble

PK Humble is a content creator and entertainer who is also known as a defender for the unique football and esports club, Hashtag United.

While he is ecstatic to join and compete in Inside Season 2, PK jokingly says that he is going to sabotage everything if he does not win anything more than €250,000.

As a born leader, he wants to lead the group, but he also doesn't shy away from blindsiding anyone who gets in his way.

Mya Mills, 23

Mya Mills

Instagram: @myamills

As a supermodel and social media influencer, Mya Mills knows how to strike the right balance between elegance and competitiveness.

Mya's content is geared towards lifestyle, travel, and ultimately, herself.

She knows how to create engaging content and socialize with different kinds of people, meaning that joining Inside Season 2 should be a walk in the park for her.

Dylan Page

Dylan Page

Instagram: @dylanpage.ning

Dylan Page, aka "News Daddy" from TikTok, has the number one news account on the platform which has garnered over 14 million followers.

As a TikTok news reporter, Dylan's content mainly focuses on news about politics, current events, entertainment, and anything interesting that catches the attention of viewers around the globe.

With a passion for content and storytelling, Dylan will look to deliver entertaining coverage while part of Inside Season 2 before trying to win it all in a span of a week.

Jason Nguyen, 20

Jason Nguyen

Instagram: @jasontheween

Jason Nguyen is a Twitch streamer from the United States who is part of the FaZe group.

Entering Inside Season 2 proves to be a challenge for someone like Jason since he can't even remember the last time he went a week without his phone. He even says that he needs TikTok because he couldn't function without it.

Still, he is willing to sacrifice everything because of the €1 million grand prize.

Jason's main strategy includes getting close to everyone so that he will not be voted out.

Farah Shams, 24

Farah Shams

Instagram: @fndntcaree

Farah Shams, a content creator from TikTok, makes highly engaging and hilarious videos about self-improvement.

Farah's content on TikTok has already amassed 100 million likes, proving that she has what it takes to gain a following. Hopefully, her success on social media will carry over on Inside Season 2.

While she was initially nervous beforehand, Farah will look to face her fears and defy the odds in order to win and not be eliminated by her peers.

Cinna Brit (Brittany Lynn Watts), 27

Cinna Brit

Instagram: @cinnabritt

Another Twitch streamer joining the fold is 27-year-old Cinna Brit.

Cinna admits that she has never taken seven days off before so being part of Inside Season 2 is a whole new challenge for her. Interestingly, the longest she hasn't streamed before was three days.

She describes herself as a "ball of anxiety" whenever she is not streaming because it is just something that she does all the time.

Milli Jo McLoughlin, 21

Milli Jo McLoughlin

Instagram: @milzzjo

Another fascinating social media influencer from the United Kingdom is part of the interesting lineup of contestants in Inside Season 2, and her name is Milli Jo.

Known for her engaging lifestyle and travel content, Milli thrives on showing her genuine self on her platform.

Milli's initial strategy upon entering the house is to go in and adapt as "the cutesy one" of the group. If the money ends up missing, she wants to make everyone believe that it isn't her fault.

Patrice Evra, 43

Patrice Evra

Instagram: @patrice.evra

Patrice Evra used his experience as a former French professional football player to spearhead sports-related content on YouTube.

He is a five-time Premier League champion and is considered by many as one of the best full-backs in France.

He is also an entrepreneur outside of the confines of content creation.

Aside from trying to win it all in Inside Season 2, he simply wants to generate enough buzz to cement his transition into a full-fledged YouTuber.

DDG, 27

DDG

Instagram: @ddg

DDG is an American rapper and content creator best known for his singles, "Moonwalking in Calabasas," and "Hold Up." He is also a part-time boxer.

In June 2021, DDG won in his debut boxing match against Nate Wyatt. He is also the ex-boyfriend of Halle Bailey, Chloe Bailey's sister.

Joining Inside Season 2 is a dream come true for DDG since he is able to mingle with fellow content creators while also winning a huge grand prize.

DDG proposes to his fellow contestants that they need to budget and be smart about spending money while inside the house.

Inside Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.