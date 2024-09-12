The Circle Season 7 Cast Guide: Who is Catfishing & Who is Real?

The Circle Season 7 includes an interesting cast of contestants, ranging from an OnlyFans model to a middle school teacher.

After last season's AI twist, the latest chapter in Netflix's hit reality series brings together a unique group of contestants that offers a fresh dynamic where the strangers can only communicate via The Circle app while being isolated in different rooms.

Each contestant needs to strategize to become the most popular to win the grand prize of $100,000.

The Circle Season 7 premiered on Netflix on September 11.

The Catfishers

Debora “Deb” Levy

Debora “Deb” Levy

Debora "Deb" Levy is part of the catfish pool of contestants.

The 54-year-old higher-ed technology staff from Pittsburgh is posing as a 26-year-old catfish named Rachel as she tries to blend in with the Gen Z contestants of The Circle Season 7 to try and outlast them to win the ultimate prize.

She even brings her husband (as a pillow) to be with her since she says that she misses him so much.

Deb hopes to use her day job as an advantage and her veteran wits to come out on top.

Kevin Fernandez

Kevin Fernandez

As the self-proclaimed "life of the party," Kevin Fernandez wants to gain the attention of his peers in The Circle to ultimately win the grand prize at the end of the line.

Kevin, who is a wine and alcohol sales representative, knows how to read people and somehow fool them with his easygoing attitude. He plans to use his expertise to become the top dog of Season 7.

While he still uses his name, face, and age in the competition, Kevin, also known as KFern, is posing as a lifeguard instead to try and make the game interesting.

As a lifeguard, he says that it "shows a perfect balance of responsibility and absolute party animal."

Jojo and Nicky Scarlotta

Jojo and Nicky Scarlotta

For the first time in The Circle history, twins have joined the competition.

Describing themselves as "the embodiment of the Staten Island stereotype," Jojo and Nicky Scarlotta are construction workers and close brothers who always spend time together almost every day.

The Staten Island natives will be catfishing as Jojo's girlfriend, Gianna, and they hope the disguise will last as long as to ultimately nab the grand prize.

Heather Richardson

Heather Richardson

26-year-old Heather Richardson is a known metalhead who works as a VIP tour manager for rock and metal bands.

Heather decides to enter the competition as a bass player named Andy who friend-zoned her in real life.

She will do anything to win the $100,000 grand prize and she believes that using music and her experience in dealing with clients as her anchor is the right way to go.

Antonio Hayes

Antonio Hayes

Nashville's own Antonio Hayes, 31, knows what it takes to reach the top so he is doing it by catfishing as his best friend, Tierra, who is a beauty influencer. In real life, he is an insurance adjuster.

Antonio will do whatever it takes, even including playing dirty, to win The Circle Season 7.

The Real Contestants

Savannah Miller

Savannah Miller

Savannah Miller, 22, is a recent college graduate who has a unique strategy of oversharing to gain the attention of her peers in The Circle Season 7.

She wants to create strong and genuine connections by sharing what she experienced in real life, such as undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor.

She enters the competition with her adorable dog, Samson.

If you want to learn more about Savannah, here are the 5 most important things about The Circle's Savannah Miller!

Madelyn Rusinyak

Madelyn Rusinyak

25-year-old Madelyn Rusinyak is an OnlyFans content creator during her downtime while having a day job as an education staffer.

Choosing to be herself instead of entering as a catfish is an interesting move that is somewhat a given since she already portrays two versions of herself in real life.

Madelyn hopes to use her positive energy combined with her social media savvy personality to win it all.

Darian Holt

Darian Holt

Darian Holt, 29, will look to defy expectations as he enters as himself in The Circle Season 7, noting, "I want to come into The Circle as myself because can't nobody do me better than me."

As a middle school teacher, Darian knows all about dealing with people, may it be a child or a parent, and he hopes to use his experience to win the grand prize of the Netflix reality series.

Darian is not just a teacher since he is popular on Instagram where he has over 34,000 followers.

Garret Caillouet

Garret Caillouet

Garret Caillouet is a fitness trainer and a cat dad who enters the competition as himself in The Circle Season 7.

As a proud gay man, Garret says that catfishing is not part of his game and he wants to make genuine connections with the cast.

Of course, he still has the grand prize in his mind, but he wants to play clean.

Jadejha Edwards

Jadejha EdwardsJadejha Edwards

Houston's own Jadejha Edwards has an extensive background in the outside world. She is a cybersecurity expert, a resource speaker, and a valuable mentor.

Jadejha, 24, will look to use her cybersecurity skills to the test by spotting a catfish and unearthing them to gain an advantage.

One of her strategies is to look innocent enough in her profile photo so that her fellow cast members underestimate her, which she can ultimately use to her benefit.

The Circle Season 7 is now streaming on Netflix.