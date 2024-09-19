The Circle Season 7 Finalists Spoilers: Winner Speculation & Rumors Explained

Netflix's reality series The Circle is heating up and now the burning question is, who will win Season 7.

The premise of the series pits a group of influencers against each other in a game of popularity. The Circle drops contestants into a Big Brother-style house where they are placed under 24/7 surveillance, the catch is they are all separated and can only communicate with each other via social media app named "The Circle".

The cast of The Circle for Season 7 has introduced some introducing personalities and strategies across the board, but only one will take home the cash prize.

Which Contestants Are Left In The Circle Season 7?

The pool of contestants in The Circle Season 7 has been slowly whittled down as the season goes on. Eleven contestants entered the game in Episode 1 and two have since been eliminated.

Savannah Miller, who chose to play as herself in the game rather than take on a persona, was the first to go in Episode 4.

Miller was a victim of The Circle's new "disruptor mode" which presents players with random advantages of disadvantages to their play, such as saving them from being blocked for forcing them to switch profiles.

In Miller's case she was betrayed by Kevin, someone she thought was an ally, and had to leave the house.

Band tour manager, Andy (aka Heather Richardson), was the next to go in Episode 7 of The Circle. Andy was also a victim of the disruptor mode which saw Rachel and Madelyn team up to convince the others that Andy was unpopular, and resulted in them getting the lowest score.

This leaves nine contestants left in the running to win The Circle Season 7, including:

Antonio Hayes (playing as Tierra)

Darian Holt (playing as himself)

Deborah Levy (playing as Rachel)

Garret Caillouet (playing as himself)

Jadejha Edwards (playing as himself)

Jojo and Nicky Scarlotta (playing as Gianna)

Kevin Fernandez (playing as himself)

Madelyn Rusinyak (playing as herself)

Who Will Win The Circle Season 7?

With only five episodes of The Circle left to go, things are coming down to the wire as to who will be crowned top influencer.

Some viewers have theorised on Reddit that Netflix subtly reveals the winner via the contestant in the thumbnails of the unreleased episodes, which at this time feature Kevin (aka KFern).

However, others were quick to point out they saw different contestants on their Netflix accounts, which could link back to the unique algorithm Netflix uses to personalise its thumbnails for each viewer.

Heading into the next batch of episodes, many fans think Darian is facing the block-list after taking a risk by choosing Kevin over his more solid alliance with Jadheja. There's also a fair bit of dislike towards Kevin overall from the fandom, with many calling him a snake and unlikable for continuously blocking his alliances.

On the positive front, many viewers seem to be backing the twins (aka Gianna) going into the final episodes, claiming they've played the catfish angle smartly and have the most strategic gameplay out of the group.

When it comes down to it, The Circle is a game of popularity, alliances and strategy, and with the game changing so quickly (particularly with Disruptor Mode) it's never a guarantee who will come out on top.

The Circle Season 7 Episodes 1-8 are streaming on Netflix now. The next batch of episodes will drop on September 25.