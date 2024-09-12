Meet Savannah From The Circle Season 7: 5 Things To Know & Socials

Season 7 of The Circle has begun streaming on Netflix and Savannah Miller is one of the intriguing new contestants included in the latest ensemble.

The Circle is a reality series pitting a group of influencers in a competition to catfish their way to the top. Contestants can choose whether to compete as themselves or an alternate persona and must pair status and strategy for a shot at winning a cash prize.

Who Is The Circle Season 7's Savannah Miller?

Netflix

22-year-old Savannah Miller is one of the new contestants competing for cash on Netflix's seventh season of The Circle.

Originally from Texas, Savannah now lives in Florida. Her strategy in The Circle is to "overshare" and make genuine connections with the other players, according to Tudum.

Savannah Miller Had a Life-Changing Surgery

Something that is driving Savannah to make genuine connections on The Circle is her health history.

During college, Savannah was involved in a life-altering car accident that resulted in the discovery of a mass growing in her brain. She then underwent a craniotomy to remove the pineal gland in her brain.

Savannah told Voyage MIA that the aftermath of the surgery included a lack of confidence, but it eventually "became a source of strength:"

"Post-surgery, I faced the challenge of confidence, particularly with the visible aftermath of shaving the back of my head due to my brain surgery. However, this setback became a source of strength, and the experience spurred personal growth and resilience."

This life-changing event led to Savannah embracing new opportunities such as modeling and appearing on a reality series like The Circle.

Savannah is the Owner of Savage Seller

At just 22 years old Savannah is already a business-owner and runs the company Savage Seller.

The business is yet to officially open, with a launch date of September 24, 2024. According to the official Instagram account, Savage Seller is focused on "turning your clutter into cash, scoring top designer steals, & boosting your business sales."

A more detailed explanation of the company's services promises that users can buy, sell, or rent "anything" and privacy settings will allow them to "discuss, promote, network, shop, sell, seek advice" in an online community setting.

Speaking on her vision for the company, Savannah revealed on Instagram she wanted to create a space where people of "all walks of life could connect:"

"My vision was to create a community where individuals from all walks of life could connect not just to save and earn money, but to establish connections. During my college years, my financial reality clashed with my spending patterns and social habits. I leaned on a Facebook group to find affordable yet stylish high-quality outfits, room decor, electronics, and various recommendations. This experience inspired me to streamline and enhance the group’s concept into a user-friendly platform."

In an interview with Voyage MIA, Savannah added that Savage Seller "goes beyond being just a marketplace:"

"What sets Savage Seller apart is its commitment to affordability and inclusivity. The platform goes beyond being just a marketplace; it’s a movement aimed at redefining the narrative of education costs and social pressures. We take pride in creating a space where users, irrespective of their budget, can make fashionable choices without breaking the bank."

Savannah Loves Living in Miami

As previously mentioned, Savannah is Texas-born but currently lives in Miami, Florida.

Savannah has spoken publicly about her love for the city, telling Voyage MIA she is appreciative of Miami's "abundance of opportunities" and the people who live there and "dream big:"

"What I love most about living in Miami is the abundance of opportunities and the dynamic networking scene. The city is filled with ambitious individuals who dream big, and their energy inspires me to push my limits. The captivating skyline is a daily source of motivation, especially considering my background, where non-conventional jobs were rare or impossible. Miami is a city that encourages creativity and success for everyone."

Savannah added that her move to Miama was her "best decision ever" and said the only downside was the requirement to "pay for parking everywhere."

Savannah's Dog Has Its Own Instagram

Savannah is a proud dog owner and affectionately refers to her Pomeranian dog, Samson, as her child.

Savannah's love for Samson extends to the point that the pup even has his own Instagram account, with a bio reading "voted the world's cutest dog."

Samson is included in Savannah's character art for The Circle and also features heavily during her segments on the show.

Savannah Says The Circle Is "Only the Beginning"

The Circle is Savannah's debut role on television, but she intends for it not to be her last.

Four episodes of The Circle have been released so far, with eight more to go in the season. Savannah is one of 10 eccentric catfishers and real social influencers for The Circle Season 7.

So far in the game, Savannah has chosen to play as herself and has bonded with others by sharing her history with brain surgery.

She has, at times, been selected as one of the top two influencers and has engaged in a slight cat-and-mouse alliance with fellow contestant Kevin. Undoubtedly she is emerging as one to watch in this season of The Circle.

Savannah has also teased in an Instagram post that "this is only the beginning" of her "beautiful face on your TV." While the reality star could simply be referring to the rest of her time on The Circle, Savannah's past comments about pursuing new opportunities seem to indicate she will be looking to continue her career on screen.

How to Follow Savannah Miller Online

Anyone looking to follow Savannah online can find her on Instagram (@savannahcmiller) or TikTok (@savannahcmiller).

The Circle Season 7 Episodes 1-4 are streaming on Netflix now.