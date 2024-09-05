Outlast Season 2 Spoilers: Who Will Win?

Season 2 of Netflix's reality survival series Outlast is heating up with only a few episodes to go until a winner is decided.

Outlast sees an ensemble of solo survivalists grouped into teams and dropped into the harsh Alaskan wilderness. Each team must survive solely off the land around them and attempt to outlast the others to score a cash prize of $1 million.

Unlike Season 1, the second season of Outlast is being released in parts on Netflix, building anticipation as to which team will come out on top.

Who Has Been Eliminated So Far in Outlast Season 2?

Outlast Season 2 Part 1 was released on Netflix on September 4, bringing the first six episodes (out of a planned eight) to the streaming platform.

This first drop introduced 16 new survivalists who were divided into four teams. The teams were chosen as follows:

Alpha: Zach (Team Leader), Bayo, Tre, and Tonia.

Bravo: Drew (Team Leader), Drake, Sammy, and Emily.

Charlie: Julio (Team Leader), Brianne, Meghan, and Joey.

Delta: Eric (Team Leader), Brendon, Tina, and Joseph.

There are very few rules in Outlast other than that all players must be attached to a team at all times; however, they can choose (or be asked) to leave their team and change allegiances as long as they are attached to a new one within 24 hours. Any player can also choose to leave the game for whatever reason by shooting a signal flare into the sky.

The first six episodes saw eight contestants eliminated from the race for various reasons.

Bayo (Alpha Team) was the first to be eliminated after stealing containers from the Bravo team, which upset both team leaders. Bayo was asked to leave by Zach and was left with no choice but to shoot a flare and exit the game.

Charlie Team leader Julio was the next to go after he suffered spasms as a result of the cold weather and had to exit the game for health reasons. His team member Meghan followed him due to her not wanting to continue without his leadership.

This left Joey as the only member of Charlie Team after Bri changed allegiance to Bravo. He was eventually taken in by Delta Team, leaving no one in team Charlie.

Cold weather also got the best of Alpha Team and eliminated Zach and Tonia. The remaining member, Tre, ended up exiting the game without firing a flare, but not before he hid the team's remaining supplies in the wilderness.

This left Bravo and Delta in the race with all their existing team members, plus one extra each from the dissolved teams.

The events of Episode 6 were a real turning point for the game as the teams went to extreme measures to source food.

Emily, of Bravo Team, built a raft to attempt to explore a nearby island for more resources, but cold, fatigue and strong currents eventually forced her to shoot a signal flare to be rescued. Bri also eventually had to leave Bravo Team after contaminated food and water caused health concerns. This left the team with only three contestants.

To give the teams an added chance at survival, two boats were dropped into the water.

Delta Team was able to retrieve their boat, with some ease, having prepared a raft earlier after watching Emily's attempts to reach the island.

However, Bravo Team are left on a cliffhanger as Drew is the only one out of the three attempting to reach their boat and quickly finds himself facing the same struggles as Emily. With cold and fatigue setting in, it is unclear whether Bravo Team will be able to catch up.

Outlast Season 2: Who Will Be the Winnter?

After an eventful six episodes, Outlast Season 2 is left with eight contestants across two teams. The remaining survivors include:

Bravo Team: Drew, Drake, and Sammy.

Delta Team: Eric, Brendon, Tina, Joseph, and Joey.

While Episode 6 leaves things on a cliffhanger, and with things looking dire for Bravo Team, that doesn't mean they're out of the race just yet.

It's entirely possible that Drew could manage to return the boat to his team and give them a new advantage in the game. However, if he fails in this attempt, the team will be at a severe disadvantage and may need to exit the competition for their own survival.

Heading into the final two episodes of Outlast Season 2, it looks like Delta Team has the best shot at winning, meaning Eric, Brendon, Tina, Joseph, and Joey are the names to keep an eye on.

That being said, allegiances change quickly in Outlast and Delta team could end up splitting up to give themselves a better chance at earning more money in the final cash divide.

The winner will be revealed when the last two episodes of Outlast Season 2 arrive on September 11 on Netflix.

