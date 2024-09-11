Outlast Season 2 Netflix Winner Revealed: Who Won & Who Lost

Season 2 of Netflix's survival series Outlast is now out in the wild, and the winning team was revealed.

Outlast forces a group of lone wolf survivalists to work together in teams to survive the harsh wilderness of Alaska for a shot at a $1 million cash prize. The Outlast contestants are allowed to switch groups or can exit the game at any time by firing a flare.

Half the teams were eliminated in the first six episodes of Outlast Season 2, with only eight contestants left in the competition. The final two episodes of the season were released on Netflix on September 11.

Winners & Losers of Outlast Season 2

Drew Haas

Netflix

The Leader of Team Bravo, Drew Haas, was one of the winners of Outlast Season 2.

Despite losing half his teammates throughout the run of Outlast, Drew's navigation skills helped his team reach the final destination before Team Delta, deeming them the winners.

Drake Vliem

Netflix

As the only remaining contestant of Team Bravo, Drake was instrumental in helping the team cross the line.

The team of two was at a severe disadvantage in the final race, but the Texan father helped set a strong pace on their trek through the wilderness, which helped them arrive at their final destination first.

With only two members in Team Bravo, Drake and Drew are the winners of Outlast and split the cash prize.

Drake celebrated the duo's win on Instagram, thanking his followers for their support and love.

Bayardo (Bayo) Hernandez

Netflix

Python removal specialist Bayo brought many valuable skills to Team Alpha; however, he was the first contestant eliminated in Outlast Season 2.

With few rules in the game, Bayo decided to play it by sabotaging another team and stealing their containers. This backfired as he upset Team Bravo and his team, who thought his actions were unethical. Bayo was voted out of his team and forced to fire a flare in the first episode.

Despite his early elimination, Bayo said on Instagram that Outlast was a "game and an amazing game to be in."

Brendon Ash

Netflix

One of the last contestants of Outlast Season 2, Brendon, was a member of Team Delta and survived the game until the end, only to lose the final race to Team Bravo. Brendon admitted that he saw himself as the weakest link in his team due to past knee and ankle surgeries that slowed him down.

Bri Walston

Netflix

After forming part of Team Charlie, Outlast contestant Bri Walston changed allegiances throughout the game. She eventually joined Team Bravo, however, succumbed to her health concerns after consuming bad food and water, which led to her self-eliminating.

Deontre (Tre) Thomas

Netflix

After his other teammates were eliminated, Tre became the only surviving Team Alpha member.

However, rather than attempt to join another team, Tre removed himself from the game and disappeared into the wilderness with no fanfare, but not before he hid all of his team's supplies to prevent other teams from having an advantage.

Emily Johnston

Netflix

Emily endured a lot during her time in Outlast Season 2, but it wasn't enough to cross the final line. A founding member of Team Bravo, Emily was focused on getting her team across to the nearby island in the hope it may hold extra resources for them.

This led to her building a raft and attempting to cross the icy water herself in Episode 6, but she eventually succumbed to cold and fatigue and had to fire a flare for survival.

Eric Shevchenko

Netflix

A chef and the group's resident foodie, Team Delta leader Eric did an admirable job of keeping his team together. It wasn't easy, as Eric lacked confidence from his team, who doubted his survivalist skills. Still, he managed to lead all five of his team members to the end. Unfortunately, it wasn't quick enough to beat Team Bravo.

Joey DiDesidero

Netflix

Originally hailing from Team Charlie, Joey was left as the only surviving group member after the others dropped out around him.

After failing to join Team Bravo, he eventually was taken in by Team Delta, which meant he made it to the final stage of Outlast but was unfortunately not part of the winning team.

Joseph Malbrough

Netflix

Another member of Team Delta, mechanic and outdoorsman Joseph relied heavily on his faith to get him through the competition. While the team managed to make it to the final stage, Team Bravo beat them to the punch.

Joseph praised his teammates and the camera crew in an Instagram post about the show, saying he made "memories I won’t ever forget."

Julio Laboy

Netflix

Arizona-based defense lawyer, Julio, was named the leader of Team Charlie.

Unfortunately, despite his strong leadership capabilities, the Alaskan wilderness was too harsh for Julio. He suffered severe muscle spasms from the cold and was forced to evict himself to receive urgent care.

Speaking on his elimination on Instagram, Julio said he was proud of "lasting 8 1/2 days in the subfreezing Alaska rainforest with no fire and no food."

Meghan Buchanan

Netflix

Meghan, a rocket scientist from Colorado, struggled during her time on Outlast, suffering frostbite on two of her fingers.

After her Team Charlie leader, Julio, was forced to leave for medical care, Meghan decided to go as well, not wanting to remain in the competition without the guidance of her leader.

Sammy Norris

Netflix

One of three surviving Team Bravo members in the final episodes, Sammy had formed a bond with his teammates Drew and Drake. However, Sammy fell ill at the beginning of Episode 7 of Outlast and struggled to keep up.

While Sammy tried to continue in the competition despite his condition, his teammates eventually convinced him to fire a flare for his wellbeing, encouraging him to leave the show with his "head held high."

Tina Grimm

Netflix

An avid hiker, artist, and model, Tina was motivated to win Outlast to keep her mother, who has stage five dementia, out of a nursing home.

As a member of Team Delta, Tina came close to her goal and brought valuable navigation skills to her team in the final race. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to win.

Tonia Willman

Netflix

Throughout Outlast Season 2, Team Alpha member Tonia Willman admitted she wasn't the strongest competitor but didn't let that rule out her desire to win the season.

In the first five episodes, Team Alpha struggled to gather food and resources, which led to several team members' declining health. This struggle also impacted Tonia, who lost consciousness and forced her teammate, Tre, to fire a flare on her behalf.

Zach Owens

Netflix

The leader of Team Alpha, Zach, was responsible for making some big decisions for the group, including evicting Bayo. However, the team leader did not last long after the group struggled to find a sufficient source of food and warmth. Like Tonia, Zach was beaten by the cold and exited the game.

Outlast Season 2 is streaming on Netflix.