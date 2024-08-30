Alone Season 11 Winner Revealed: Who Won & Who Lost

Alone Season 11 is now officially over, meaning that one lucky winner is in for a prize of half a million dollars.

Alone is a reality competition series airing on History Channel. Its participants are isolated in extreme locations with harsh climates and weather and forced to survive alone for as long as possible.

Previous seasons have taken place on topic islands in Canada, Paris, Northern Mongolia, Chiko Lake, Labrador, and more. Season 11 took the action back to the Arctic Circle, which is where Season 6 unfolded as well.

[ Alone Season 11 Cast: All Contestants In 2024 Episodes (Photos) ]

These Are the Losers and Winner of Alone Season 11

10 competitors entered Alone Season 11, but only one of them was ever going to emerge as a winner–these are the fates that befell everyone participating.

The first out was Cubby Hoover, four days in, due to a deep arrow wound to their leg. Not long after that, on Day 8, Peter Albano had an emotional breakdown and left the competition.

Two days later on Day 10, thanks to severe gastric pain, Dusty Blake had to call it quits.

After over a week and being in the game for 18 days total, Michela Carriere succumbed to loneliness and isolation.

On day 21, Jake Messinger had to be medically evacuated from the Arctic Circle due to a bowel obstruction.

More medical issues occurred on Day 23 when Isaiah Tuck had to leave due to severe chest pains.

Significant progress was made after, with another contestant not leaving until Day 42, when Sarah Poynter had to go because of kidney pain.

Third-place contestant Dub Paetz lasted all the way until the 80-day mark where, due to the effects of starvation and isolation along with missing his family, he had to leave the show.

Timber Cleghorn was next, leaving after 83 days. He had achieved his personal goals and made peace with not coming out on top.

On top of the pack was William Larham Jr.

The 49-year-old from Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador, finished in first place on Day 84. For his prize, Larham won $500,000 USD.

Currently, Alone is not yet renewed for a Season 12. All 11 seasons can be streamed on the History Channel website.

Read about other reality shows here:

Jessica Chobot Announces New Show After Leaving Expedition X

The Challenge 40 Spoilers: Who Wins 'Battle of the Eras'?

Big Brother 2024 Cast: All Contestants Remaining & Eliminated In Season 26 (Instagrams & Photos)