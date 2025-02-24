Disney+ Just Abruptly Erased This Hulk Moment from MCU's Infinity Saga

The Incredible Hulk on Disney+ isn't quite the same version fans remember from theaters.

First released in 2008 and starring Edward Norton, The Incredible Hulk is the second film within the MCU Infinity Saga and one of its most forgotten.

However, The Incredible Hulk is back in the Marvel spotlight due to several storylines and stars returning in Captain America: Brave New World and a surprising edit Disney+ made to the original film years after its release.

Is Disney+ Editing The Incredible Hulk?

Marvel Studios

A fan spotted a change was made to the Disney+ version of Marvel Studios' The Incredible Hulk.

At one point during the Hulk and Abomination's climactic battle (check out Hulk and Abomination's She-Hulk rematch here), Abomination sends the Hulk flying through a building, leading him to climb up and look inside.

Marvel Studios

In the film's original version, a person inside the apartment dramatically screams in terror when Abomination peers in.

But now, on Disney+, that comical scream is missing and replaced with silence.

While the lack of sound is a bit jarring to fans familiar with the film, the original scream was somewhat over the top and a bit comedic for some.

This could be why Disney and/or Marvel removed the sound effect since laughs likely aren't the reaction either want from audiences.

Why Fans Fear Disney+ Changes

While this known edit to The Incredible Hulk is minor, it isn't the first time Disney+ altered completed content on its platform, with one example being WandaVision's post-credits scene.

In recent years, Disney+ has even removed whole television shows that never received a physical release, potentially causing them to be lost to consumers forever.

As audiences continue to rely on the cost and convenience of streaming libraries over physical media, the trade-off is the potential for platforms and studios to change the original projects, including the nearly 17-year-old The Incredible Hulk.

The question now is whether other changes have been made to the Disney+ MCU library and if this concerning trend will continue.

The Incredible Hulk is streaming on Disney+.