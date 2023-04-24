'How to Train Your Dragon' Live-Action Remake: Lead Actors Potentially Revealed (Report)

How to Train Your Dragon's live-action remake is seemingly making strong headway, as a new rumor has listed potential actors as its lead stars.

Dreamworks' How to Train Your Dragon animated movies became fan-favorites due to their incredible cast and heartwarming stories. As a result, it isn't surprising that a live-action remake is in development.

It remains to be seen how this version will differ from a story perspective. But it is a good sign that Dean DeBlois, the filmmaker behind the animated trilogy, has been confirmed to return for the remake as its director, writer, and producer.

How to Train Your Dragon Remake Cast Rumor

Entertainment scooper Daniel Richtman shared a rumor that listed three actors allegedly in talks for the lead roles in the How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake.

1.) Jack Dylan Grazer - Hiccup

Up-and-coming young actor Jack Dylan Grazer is rumored to be in talks to portray Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III, the lead character in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise.

Dylan Grazer has had many notable roles in the past, such as portraying Freddy Freeman in the Shazam! movies and Eddie Kaspbrak in IT and IT Chapter Two.

2.) Auli’i Cravalho - Astrid

Auli’i Cravalho is reportedly in final talks to portray Astrid Hofferson, Hiccup's love interest in the animated franchise.

Cravalho is best known for voicing Moana in Disney's animated movie of the same name and portraying Capri Donahue in Darby and the Dead.

3.) Joel Edgerton - Stoick the Vast

Joel Edgerton is rumored to portray the live-action version of Stoick the Vast aka Hiccup's father in the franchise.

Edgerton recently reprised his role as Owen Lars in Obi-Wan Kenobi. The actor is also known for having roles in The Gift, Bright, Red Sparrow, and The Stranger.

When Will the Live-Action Remake Premiere?

It is a good sign that rumors are already swirling about the casting for the How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake since it could hint that pre-production is underway.

The fact that the actors are reportedly in final talks could also mean that production might not be too far off, indicating that it could begin in early or mid-2024 if everything goes according to plan. If so, a potential 2025 release date could be in the cards.

The actors involved are also quite fitting, considering their impressive resumes and popularity.

Jack Dylan Grazer's incredible performance in the recently-released Shazam! Fury of the Gods was highly praised by some critics. Given that he is mostly kept on the sidelines, the young actor taking center stage as Hiccup could motivate him even more to deliver another standout portrayal.

While Auli’i Cravalho being cast as Astrid could potentially affect the already-announced Moana live-action film, playing another beloved character from a popular franchise could be an opportunity too hard to pass up. Moreover, the How to Train Your Dragon remake could be Cravalho's big break in the live-action realm.

Joel Edgerton's long list of roles in movies and TV shows prove that he is a versatile actor, and seeing him take on a live-action portrayal of Stoick the Vast would present many exciting possibilities for his career.

The How to Train Your Dragon franchise is available to purchase on all major digital platforms.