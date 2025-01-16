Baldur's Gate Cast Assembles at Holiday Matsuri 2024

Orlando, Florida is no stranger to larger-than-life conventions, and this December, the most festive one of all leveled up big time: Holiday Matsuri.

Holiday Matursi is an annual convention typically held in December in Orlando, Florida. Thousands of attendees flock to the con yearly, celebrating all things anime, gaming, and cosplay amid the holiday spirit.

In 2024, The Direct had the opportunity to check out Holiday Matsuri during its first-ever expansion into the Orange County Convention Center. Holiday Matsuri 2024 was held from Friday, December 20 through Sunday, December 22.

The Direct Attends Holiday Matsuri 2024 in Orlando, Florida

Holiday Matsuri

Upon arrival, it is easy to see why Holiday Matsuri's spirit is infectious. There was no denying the excitement over the con as attendees gawked at each other's cosplay and snapped pictures. A large red carpet covered the lobby entrance, allowing everyone to show off their costumes.

Across the three-day weekend, there was no shortage of panels, shopping, and events to keep everyone busy. The best part for the everyday con-goer was seeing nearly everyone dressed in festive cosplay. Fan-favorite characters like Fallout Vault Boys and Arcane's Ji and Vinx were decked out in Santa hats, bells, and garlands (read more about how Arcane spin-off shows are currently being developed).

Highlighted events included IdolFest, a concert-style showcase featuring original and cover performances from anime, games, and Japanese musicians.

Other notable events included a Benefit Ball for Gamers Outreach, a charity organization that gifts video games to children in hospitals. This year's ball raised nearly $7,300 for this cause.

If events are not your forte, getting lost in the endless aisles of the Exhibitor Hall and Artist Alley will likely fill your cup. Are you looking for hand-crafted soaps based on your favorite D&D class or that one anime figurine you've been dying to put together? You were nearly guaranteed to find it all among the hundreds of vendors.

Baldur's Gate Voice Acting Cast Takes the Stage

The Direct also attended a panel featuring several voice actors from the critically acclaimed Baldur's Gate video game, such as Neil Newbon, Devora Wilde, Aliona Baranova, Jennifer English, Theo Solomon, and Maggie Robertson.

The cast gathered for their final panel appearance of 2024, discussing their time developing the Dungeons & Dragons-inspired game and sharing words of wisdom for 2025. Newbon even gave his best mo-cap impression of an on-the-spot-created Goblin. Host Claire Lim posted a homage to the panel on Instagram:

Holiday Matsuri is perfect for those looking to end the year on a high note. There is no question why many make this con a must-go annually, whether to gather during the holiday season with friends or show off one-time-a-year festive cosplay. It is a weekend of holiday cheer and fandom celebration that welcomes all.

Credit to Justin Pineda Media - whose amazing cosplay videos & photography can be found on his YouTube page and Instagram account - for the thumbnail image

The next Holiday Matsuri will be held from December 19 to December 21, 2025 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

The Direct also covers MEGACON Orlando, where, in 2024, Paul Bettany teased his return as the MCU's Vision.