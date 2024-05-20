Fans are left scratching their heads over the validity of a new poster seemingly teasing a Hocus Pocus prequel series coming to Disney+.

Starring the likes of Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker, the Hocus Pocus franchise has been beloved since its debut back in 1993.

The spellbound original film, centered on a group of young kids who accidentally summon some ancient child-eating witches, was followed up by a 2022 sequel that broke the Nielsen record for a streaming movie in its debut weekend (2.7 billion minutes viewed) - per Vanity Fair.

Is a Hocus Pocus Prequel in the Works?

What looks to be a poster for a potential Hocus Pocus Disney+ prequel series made its way online, causing some confusion among fans.

The poster features younger versions of the series' wicked Sanderson witches (played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy in the original film), staring at what is like a book of witchcraft.

As convincing as this poster and series rundown may be, they are sadly fake; however, that is not to say the Hocus Pocus franchise is dead and gone.

A third Hocus Pocus movie has been confirmed to be happening, following the mega-success of Hocus Pocus 2 in 2022.

According to a June 2023 conversation with the New York Times, the President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production Sean Bailey officially revealed Hocus Pocus 3 was happening and was coming to Disney+, but would not disclose any more information beyond that (read more about the Hocus Pocus 3 announcement here).

It was later reported (via The Wrap) that writer Jen D’Angelo and director Anne Fletcher of the second film would return for the third.

In October 2023, D'Angelo broke down where Hocus Pocus 3 stands in the development process, saying the team is still "in the story phase" (via Entertainment Weekly):

"We're still in the story phase, we're still working on it. We've been working on some ideas, and it's been fun to dive back into that world and we have so many directions in which to go and so many new characters to explore."

Teasing who could be a part of the upcoming threequel, the Hocus Pocus 2 scribe posited that she thinks "We've only scratched the surface of Hannah Waddingham's mother witch" who was introduced in the 2022 sequel.

She continued, remarking that she hopes they "are able to explore every aspect of these stories and take these characters:"

"I'm hoping that we are able to explore every aspect of these stories and take these characters on a bunch of fun adventures. '3' is still very much in the early stages, we don't really know what it is, but we're exploring all options and I think everybody is so delighted by the reaction that 'Hocus Pocus 2' got, and we're excited to continue those stories."

While word has since been quiet about the wand-wielding third movie, one can assume the movie is still on the slate at Disney, especially given how much of a success Hocus Pocus 2 was.

Hocus Pocus 2 is streaming on Disney+ now.

